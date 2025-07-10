Chiney Ogwumike’s New Tour Is Giving Athletes A Stage For Their Second Act

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Chiney Ogwumike attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

When most athletes retire, they typically go the route of broadcasting, coaching or selling insurance (no shade to the insurance sellers, but it is the truth).

Chiney Ogwumike is taking a new approach — while still keeping her broadcasting gig (on-air at ESPN) — with the launch of a national touring show. That alone tells you something about her approach to life after basketball, because a second act doesn’t have to only mean one thing. Literally.

“Second Acts Live” is part interview series, part therapy session, and part business pitch. The concept will put retired sports legends on theater stages and let them talk about life after the game, and all of the messy, complicated business stories of starting over.

“I’ve always believed in the power of second acts,” Ogwumike said. “After stepping away from the game, I found purpose in storytelling—amplifying the voices and journeys of fellow athletes both on and off the court.”

The first season lineup is already stacked, and worth settling an alert to snag tickets when they go live. Sue Bird in Seattle represents the new wave of athlete advocacy, particularly her work advancing women’s sports. Adrian Wojnarowski in Philadelphia will share everything from how his transition from breaking NBA news to shaping college athletics demonstrates how media professionals are also navigating career reinvention. Michael Vick in Atlanta has had a complex narrative over the years, and he’ll dive deeper into his journey from controversy to leadership at Norfolk State University.

The show is a partnership between Front Office Sports and Folk Productions. “We are thrilled to partner with Chiney Ogwumike and Folk to showcase the powerful journey of athletes who are redefining success beyond their sports careers,” said Front Office Sports CEO Adam White.

The partnership makes sense strategically. In an era where digital content is everywhere, creating an experience that brings people together in person feels both nostalgic and necessary. The theater format offers something podcasts and video interviews can’t—the energy of live conversation and the intimacy of shared space.

“We all have second acts, and I’m thrilled to share stories of resilience, reinvention, and how sports prepare us to face whatever comes next,” Ogwumike said. Which is true, but also the kind of statement that makes you wonder if she’s ready for the guests who might say sports didn’t prepare them for anything, or whose second acts are still works in progress.

The range of stories promises to inspire audiences from all walks of life. Bird’s leadership in advancing women’s sports offers a blueprint for using athletic influence to create lasting change. Wojnarowski brings insight into how media professionals can successfully reinvent their careers within the sports industry. Vick’s current role at Norfolk State University highlights the possibilities for growth and new leadership opportunities.

“Second Acts Live brings the craft of theater into the world of sports storytelling, creating an original experience for audiences and superfans across the country,” said Tre’ Scott of Folk Productions. The question is whether audiences want their sports stories theatrical or just truthful.

Plans for expansion to New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago in 2026 demonstrate the tour’s national ambitions. The combination of Ogwumike’s interviewing skills and the theater format creates an opportunity for audiences to experience these transformative stories in an entirely new way, and we can’t wait to see them live and up close.