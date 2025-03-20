"Competition And Support Can Co-Exist": Candace Parker's March Madness Campaign Flips The Script On Athletic Rivalry

It’s March, so that can only mean one thing — well, two if you include spring — but the time of [basketball] madness is here.

And as the excitement of March Madness takes center stage, adidas wants us all to challenge traditional notions of competition with a new film executive produced by none other than the WNBA legend herself, Candace Parker. Released just as tournament brackets are being filled out across the country, the film offers a refreshing perspective on athletic rivalry, making it known that when women come together, collaboration will always be better than competition.

The project represents the latest chapter in adidas’ global “You Got This” campaign and positions Parker, who serves as the President of adidas Women’s Basketball, not just as a basketball icon but as a visionary creative force behind the camera.

Article continues after video.

“adidas and I are thrilled to debut the latest chapter of the ‘You Got This’ campaign, celebrating the power of positivity in sport,”Parker said in a statement. “This chapter is a call to action to show that competition and support can co-exist, making both the individual and the game stronger.”

For this project, Parker assembled adidas’ impressive roster of women’s basketball stars, including Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Aaliyah Edwards, Aliyah Boston, Nneka Ogwumike, and recent signee Satou Sabally for a day that blended serious training with friendly competition.

The result captures something rarely seen in sports marketing: fierce competitors actively supporting each other’s growth. Throughout the film, these elite athletes who typically face off as opponents can be seen encouraging one another, sharing techniques, and leveraging each other’s unique strengths to elevate their individual games.

“I’m incredibly proud of these women, who go head-to-head on the court but stand together as one adidas family,” Parker noted. “By releasing this film ahead of one of the biggest stages in basketball, we’re offering a glimpse into the brand’s vision—showing what’s possible when women are given the visibility, support, and belief to truly own their moment.”

Coinciding with the tipoff of the NCAA women’s tournament, the film serves as both a celebration of current momentum that women’s basketball is experiencing and a manifesto for continued progress. It will run throughout this year’s women’s March Madness competition, serving as a centerpiece of adidas’ ongoing investment in women’s sports.