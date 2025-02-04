Coming Home: Candace Parker Leads Charge To Bring WNBA Team To Tennessee

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – FEBRUARY 18: Candace Parker attends the adidas Basketball “Remember The Why” All-Star Weekend athlete podcast on February 18, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for adidas Basketball)

When Candace Parker announced her retirement from professional basketball in 2023 after 15 remarkable seasons, many wondered what would come next for the two-time WNBA champion. The answer, it turns out, is both surprising and perfectly fitting.

Parker has joined forces with an impressive ownership group – including former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, NFL icon Peyton Manning, and country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill – in an ambitious bid to bring a WNBA expansion team to Nashville by 2028.

The team’s proposed name speaks volumes: the Tennessee Summitt, honoring the legacy of Pat Summitt, Parker’s former coach and mentor who transformed women’s basketball in ways that still resonate today.

“This is a real pinch-me moment,” Parker shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. “When I first came to Tennessee in 2004, I was hopeful it would be a place I’d call home for 4 years. As soon as I got to the state, however, I realized I was wrong and that, in fact, I found a place I’d always know as home.”

For Parker, the journey comes full circle as it began in 2004 when she first stepped onto the University of Tennessee’s basketball court. Now, nearly two decades later she is writing her newest chapter in the same state that helped shape her into a legend.

“Tennessee is the DNA of everything women’s basketball stands for,” Parker said. “I’m excited to be part of the group working to bring a WNBA team to the state and honor Coach Summitt’s legacy.”

The timing couldn’t be more significant. As the WNBA continues its unprecedented growth, with viewership and attendance reaching new heights. The league has even planned expansion to 16 teams by 2028, presenting a unique opportunity for Parker and others wanting to invest in the sport. Nashville, with its vibrant culture and passionate sports fanbase, seems like a natural fit for the WNBA’s next chapter.

Former Governor Bill Haslam, who leads the ownership group, captured the vision behind this initiative. “We believe a WNBA team, based in Nashville, could serve as a beacon for girls and women, young and old, across Tennessee, while also creating more opportunities for sports fans as our community continues to grow,” he stated per AP News.

Parker’s tribute to Coach Summitt reveals the personal significance of this venture. “If you know me, you know how important and impactful Coach Summitt IS on my life,” she wrote, notably using the present tense. “Coach makes me the best version of myself as a mother, wife, daughter, sister, teammate, and person. I’m honored that we are submitting a bid to the WNBA today for a franchise to be named in her honor.”

The proposed venue, Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, already stands as a premier sports destination. Its central location and modern facilities would provide the professional environment that both players and fans deserve – something that hasn’t always been guaranteed in women’s professional sports.

Sure, it’s a different ball game for Parker, but if anyone can handle this transition, it’s her. Like she said when she retired: “I’m not leaving the game; I’m just stepping into a new role.” And personally? I can’t wait to see what she does with it.