Trailblazer On The Track: Meet Brehanna Daniels, NASCAR’s First Black Female Tire Changer

Growing up, Brehanna Daniels never imagined she’d be changing tires at 180 miles per hour.

Racing wasn’t even on her radar, let alone as an entire career. After all, how many young Black girls see images of themselves represented in a sport that is predominantly dominated by white men? And we know that it can be hard to fathom becoming what you can’t, or never have seen. But here she is, shattering expectations and rewriting the rulebook for Black women in NASCAR. The Norfolk State graduate is doing it all, one pit stop at a time.

As the first Black female NASCAR Tire Changer and Cup Series pit crew member, Daniels has carved out a space that didn’t exist before her arrival. Her journey and subsequent success in the sport is a blueprint for future generations of Black women who might never have considered racing as a viable path.

“Stepping onto pit road for the first time was a mix of emotions,” says Daniels. The pressure was real and the doubts persisted. But here she still stands, leading a space where people that looked like her were practically non-existent. But overall, her excitement trumped fear. “I was joining a space where not a lot of people look like me,” she says, with a mix of pride and determination that has become her trademark.

Her path to NASCAR wasn’t predetermined. In fact, 13-year-old Brehanna would be shocked to see her current reality. “NASCAR wasn’t part of my upbringing or background,” she admits. What started as an improbable dream has become a career that challenges every preconceived notion about who belongs in motorsports.

It wasn’t just her mental fortitude and smarts that got her to where she is. The physical demands too of her role are often underestimated but a necessary part of the job. Daniels works out five to six times a week, treating her body like the precision instrument it is. “Just walking around the track is a workout in itself,” she explains. On race days, she’s hitting 10,000 steps before most people have finished their morning coffee. Mental strength is equally crucial. She cherishes quiet moments, knowing that once the race begins, the environment becomes an intense symphony of noise and action.

But beyond the technical skills and physical prowess, Daniels understands the deeper significance of her presence. “Knowing that this was bigger than me kept me going,” she says. Her motivation stems from a desire to inspire. She wants to show other Black women that they can not only enter spaces traditionally dominated by others but excel in them.

Her commitment to authenticity extends beyond the racetrack. Partnering with Straight Talk Wireless, she’s found a brand that aligns with her mission of breaking barriers and creating unforgettable experiences. “It gives me pleasure to partner with brands that align with my personal drive,” says Daniels.

This partnership reflects her broader vision of accessibility. Through the #WinToWaveSweepstakes, she’s working to democratize the NASCAR experience, offering fans unprecedented access to the sport. Her approach is deeply personal—right down to her pre-race routine. “I have to have my baby hairs laid for race day and my mascara on,” she laughs. But it’s more than looking good. She fuels up with healthy foods, takes a moment to pray, and brings her whole self to the track.

Many of us can relate to this, as it pertains to bringing your whole self to work. In fact, it’s a theme that’s common for most industries. And for young Black women who might feel intimidated by any of these spaces that seem unwelcoming, Daniels has a clear, uncompromising message: “Work hard at your craft every single day and build your own path forward.”

And build a path forward is exactly what she has done. Right now, she’s writing a story that’s way bigger than herself, showing every kid who’s ever felt out of place that there’s room to dream, to push, to belong. And trust me, she’s just getting started.