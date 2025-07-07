The 2% Problem: How Sports Keeps Failing Its Most Valuable Players

Courtesy of Diverse Representation

One thing Black women are going to do is show up and show out, no matter the industry, season or occasion.

And if you thought the sports business wasn’t one of them, you are sadly mistaken. Similar to daily life, Black women are carrying the emotional weight of entire franchises, showing up season after season, and doing the work — hard work — to ensure that the women behind them have a door to walk through.

Because despite all of these efforts, when you look at who’s actually running things behind the scenes, it’s like we don’t exist.

Black women make up 2% of certified sports agents. Meanwhile, we’re the ones buying jerseys, filling stadiums, and building the culture that makes sports profitable in the first place.

A new study from Diverse Representation and Wasserman, released today for the third annual National Black Women in Sports Day, finally puts numbers to what we’ve been living with for years (without saying the quiet part out loud). The disconnect between our influence and our representation in sports is massive, and it’s costing everyone.

Here’s what they found: Only 2.3% of NFLPA-certified agents are Black women, and just 2% of NBPA-certified agents. But 87% of Black women agents run their own firms—not just because they want to, but because they’ve had to. It’s a stat that reflects both their entrepreneurial brilliance and the systemic exclusion that keeps them out of traditional, white male-dominated agencies.

And the fan side is just as telling. Only 11.7% of Black women sports fans feel completely seen by sports organizations. Think about it, when was the last time you went to a sporting event, and felt that the event actually targeted you? Despite that, when we do engage with sports, we’re driven by emotional loyalty to teams, and not just entertainment. We’re the fans who stick around through losing seasons, pass down team allegiances through generations and create the kind of community that makes sports matter.

So yes, 73% of Black women say they still only occasionally follow sports, but don’t get it twisted, it’s not because we don’t understand the game. It’s because the game doesn’t understand us.

“We created National Black Women in Sports Day as a long-overdue acknowledgment of the work, excellence and energy Black women bring to every part of the sports ecosystem,” said Jaia Thomas, founder of Diverse Representation. “This partnership with Wasserman is a critical step forward in moving beyond symbolism toward structural change. Our hope is that this data not only inspires, but demands more intentional hiring, marketing and investment in Black women. Not just one day a year, but every day.”

Women’s sports are having a real moment right now, with investment and attention that we haven’t seen before. But if the industry doesn’t address these representation gaps now, they’re going to repeat the same mistakes that have defined men’s sports for decades.

“Partnering with Diverse Representation for the 3rd Annual National Black Women in Sports Day is both a deep honor and a powerful reminder of our collective journey,” added Alanna Frisby Hernandez, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs & Operations, Team Sports at Wasserman.

“Today, we celebrate the trailblazing Black women whose brilliance and resilience carved paths where none existed, and we shine a light forward for the next generation of young Black women and girls, showing them the limitless roles they can own in this industry. This day is not only a tribute to what has been achieved, but a call to action: to keep building, keep leading, and keep making room for ourselves and each other. The future is bright, and we are just getting started.”

The study is being released in two parts. Part I focuses on fans and agents, with Part II coming in November to examine executives and athletes.

But, let’s be clear, when Black women get even half a shot, it’s been proven that we can build successful businesses. We’re just as loyal and engaged fans when they feel represented. Not to mention, we’ve proven that we understand sports culture in ways that translate to real business value.

The question is whether the sports industry is ready to recognize this, and the fact that the 87% of Black women agents starting their own firms is an opportunity to capitalize on. Because the numbers are clear and the potential is obvious. What happens next depends on whether the industry is finally ready to match Black women’s investment with real opportunities (i.e. dollar signs).