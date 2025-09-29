‘This Is For My People’: Bad Bunny Makes History As 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Headliner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The biggest stage in American entertainment is about to get some serious Latin flavor.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar who has been all over global music charts for years, will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.

It’s safe to say Boricuas everywhere are celebrating this moment. Bad Bunny himself celebrated the news with a post on X:

The three-time GRAMMY winner’s selection marks a milestone moment for Latin music and culture on one of the world’s most-watched stages. It’s a win for us all, but especially for Puerto Rico. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” Bad Bunny said in his announcement.

His rise from SoundCloud uploads to becoming one of the world’s most-streamed artists shows just how much the industry has shifted — and how audiences have too. The reggaeton star’s ability to perform entirely in Spanish while topping charts globally has rewritten the rules of what mainstream success looks like.

Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, whose Roc Nation serves as strategic entertainment advisor for the halftime show, praised the selection. “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage,” Carter commented.

For the NFL, this announcement continues a recent streak of culturally defining performances. The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show starring Kendrick Lamar became the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show in history and earned four Emmy nominations (and if you’re anything like me, many still find yourselves randomly saying “Forty acres and a mule, this is bigger than the music” and other parts from that performance every couple of months). While U-S-H-E-R R-A-Y-M-O-N-D’s Super Bowl LVIII performance garnered three Emmy nominations, and Rihanna’s 2023 show took home two Emmy awards.

“Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene,” said Jon Barker, SVP of Global Event Production for the NFL. “ As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage.”

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Music, Sports and Beats, echoed that sentiment, highlighting how central Bad Bunny has become to music’s cultural conversation. “The Halftime Show is the ultimate celebration of music and culture, and few artists embody that intersection more perfectly and authentically than Bad Bunny,” Schusser said. “His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop-culture and we are thrilled to once again partner with the NFL and Roc Nation to deliver this historic performance to millions of fans worldwide.”

Fans won’t have to wait until February to celebrate. Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden will discuss the news live on Apple Music Radio Monday, September 29th at 9:30am ET during a special Halftime Headliner program.