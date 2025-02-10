Autumn Lockwood Makes History As The First Black Woman Coach To Win A Super Bowl

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Philadelphia Eagles assistant sports performance coach Autumn Lockwood looks on before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Autumn Lockwood just etched her name in history—again.

Back in 2023, she became the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl, breaking barriers on the sidelines as an assistant sports performance coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Fast forward to today, and she’s taken it a step further: making history as the first Black woman coach to ever win a Super Bowl.

We’ll say it here first: Make sure when you mention Autumn Lockwood’s name, you put big in front of it and not little.

Her groundbreaking victory represents a seismic shift in a league that has long struggled with representation. In a sport where coaching staffs have been overwhelmingly male and white, Lockwood’s success carves a path forward for Black women aspiring to break barriers in professional football.

But make no mistake about it, Lockwood’s journey to the NFL wasn’t accidental—it was built on years of expertise, grit, and dedication to sports performance. She earned her degree in Exercise and Sports Science from the University of Arizona before climbing the ranks in strength and conditioning roles at East Tennessee State University and the University of Houston. Her skillset caught the eye of the Atlanta Falcons, where she gained experience through the prestigious Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. That opportunity set the stage for her move to the Eagles in 2023—where she made history the first time.

Now, she’s cemented her legacy with a Super Bowl ring.

Thanks to this win, Lockwood is now part of a wave of Black women breaking through in the NFL, proving that leadership, strategy, and expertise know no gender or racial bounds. Her win is a win for every young Black girl who has ever dreamed of being part of the game—not just as a fan, but as a decision-maker, a leader, a coach.