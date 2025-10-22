Audi Extends Its MLS Partnership As U.S. Soccer Builds Momentum Ahead Of The 2026 World Cup

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Audi and Major League Soccer are in it for the long haul.

And the only way you know when something is real? Making it official official (or sometimes, even Instagram official works too). They just signed on the dotted line for another multi-year run, extending a (beautiful) partnership that’s already lasted a decade. The automaker announced the renewal Wednesday, doubling down on its presence in American soccer just as the sport prepares for what could be its biggest moment yet in this country (the World Cup if y’all didn’t already know).

The deal keeps Audi as the league’s Official Automotive Partner and title sponsor of the playoffs, and maintains its existing roles across properties like the MLS All-Star Game and the Team of the Matchday digital series. This renewed phase is centered on deepening the brand’s presence throughout the season, particularly during MLS’s most competitive moments.

MLS wraps its 30th season this year, just as the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to North America, and like I said earlier, this makes this the perfect timing for an extended “marriage” if you will. Soccer’s footprint in the U.S. has been growing steadily, particularly among younger and more diverse audiences, and Audi seems intent on being part of that expansion (including Black audiences who have been increasingly embracing both the sport and its culture-forward storytelling).

“Audi has a longstanding commitment to soccer globally and we’re proud to extend that commitment in the U.S. through our continued partnership with MLS,” said Daniel Weissland, president of Audi of America. “This collaboration has allowed us to connect with a new generation of fans who are driven, passionate, and diverse, while celebrating performance on the pitch, on the road, and in communities where the game thrives.”

To mark the extension, Audi created a new commercial called “The Assist” that features the RS e-tron GT performance, their most powerful production vehicle, alongside MLS talent. The 30-second spot debuts during the Wild Card playoff matches on October 22 and will air exclusively on Apple TV through the MLS Cup final on December 6.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber emphasized the partnership goes beyond typical sponsorship arrangements. “Audi isn’t just a sponsor – they’ve been a true partner in building MLS,” he said. “They believe in performance, innovation, and creating meaningful impact in communities, which are values we deeply share. We are proud to continue growing the game together.”

Audi’s involvement with the league extends beyond the national partnership and intolocal deals with seven MLS clubs including Inter Miami CF, D.C. United, Orlando City SC, San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew, and New York Red Bulls. The brand also holds naming rights to Audi Field in Washington, D.C., which sits close to the company’s U.S. headquarters (And if you’re someone like me who is based in D.C., and ever caught a game at Audi Field, you already know the branding gives “this is our house.”).

For fans who want more than just watching games, Audi also introduced MLS-branded themes for certain 2023–2025 vehicle models. Owners can customize their car’s central touchscreen with league-inspired wallpapers aka, carry that same matchday energy into your Monday commute.

As soccer keeps building momentum across North America, especially among young Black fans who see themselves reflected in the sport more than ever, Audi clearly wants a seat at that table. The next few years will show whether that bet pays off.