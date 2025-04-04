From The Field To The Fast Lane: How Audi Is Building Community Through Sport and Speed

open-wheel single-seater racing car race

Remember that moment back in 2021 when thee Janelle Monáe graced our screens in that Audi commercial? For many of us who aren’t exactly car aficionados (and that’s putting it lightly), that was our first glimpse of the sleek Audi RS e-tron GT. In the short film where she declared, “Progress is not either/or. Progress is everything” she was able to capture everything that we love about the Audi brand: it being synonymous with adventure, and the refusal to settle for the ordinary.

And with a tagline like that, think about it: the ad, titled “Progress isn’t either – or,” couldn’t have highlighted a better spokesperson, and since then, I’ve always dreamed about that vehicle.

It lived in my daydreams for years – until recently, that is, when my dream car became a reality. Recently, I got to strap into the passenger seat of Audi’s crown jewel: the 2025 RS e-tron GT performance, experiencing what a 140 mph hot lap in the fastest and most powerful production vehicle Audi has ever created. After the initial whiplash and loss of breath, I was hooked. Dare I say, I now have a need for speed?

Talk about a pinch-me moment.

But aside from my experience, the vehicle itself comes just in time, with Audi deepening its roots in the sports world. While cars and sports might seem like separate universes, it’s actually a complementary fit.

Firstly, with the recent announcement of entry into F1, Audi is showing that its commitment to motorsport has always been core to its identity. “Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA,” said Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, when announcing the company’s upcoming Formula 1 entry. “Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry.”

The timing couldn’t be better, with Formula 1 drawing over 1.5 billion viewers worldwide and not to mention, it has a massive social media following that spans generations and continents. It also gives them visibility in markets like China and the United States, which are places where electric vehicles are gaining serious momentum.

The 2025 RS e-tron GT performance stands as Audi’s first fully electric “RS performance” model, which as I stated above, is essentially their electric crown jewel. It delivers the kind of acceleration and handling a completely unique experience, all while embracing a greener future.

As they prepare for their Formula 1 entry in 2026, they’re already celebrating ten years partnering with Major League Soccer, which parallels the sport’s explosive growth across North America.

“Audi has been an exceptional partner and game-changer for Major League Soccer over the past 10 years, helping grow the league and investing in the next generation of talent,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

This investment in developing young athletes resonates particularly with communities of color, where access to elite training and development opportunities can transform lives and communities. Daniel Weissland, president of Audi of America, emphasized this commitment: “Audi believes in the power of performance – on the field, in communities, and in the lives of young athletes.”

Since 2015, Audi’s partnership with MLS has focused heavily on removing barriers for young players and strengthening the sport’s foundation across communities. This approach has contributed to remarkable growth, with MLS now ranking second globally in total attendance among all soccer leagues.

And as soccer continues to weave itself into America’s cultural fabric, Audi is at the heart of a sport that increasingly connects with diverse communities and urban centers, and thankfully (and probably not coincidentally), the same markets where electric vehicle adoption is accelerating fastest.

If I leave you with anything, just know this: the numbers behind the 2025 RS e-tron GT performance are impressive (even for the unacquainted). The vehicle has a 912 horsepower, and goes 0-60 mph in just 2.4 seconds. During the recent press event featuring hot lap demonstrations (yes, the same one that nearly took my breath away as soon as the driver hit the gas), the vehicle showed, and helped me understand not just how racing technology elevates everyday driving, but also how the brand is nurturing community sports to contribute to athletic achievement.