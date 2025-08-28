Atlanta Dream And Cash App Erase $10 Million In Debt For 3,500 Families

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The weight of unpaid medical bills, credit card balances, and other financial burdens can feel like a nightmare for many.

But today, The Atlanta Dream and Cash App made dreams come true when they lifted this heavy feeling for more than 3,500 Atlanta families when they announced the elimination of their debt.

Alongside debt relief organization Forgive Co., they wiped out $10 million in debt, with individual amounts ranging from $500 to $80,000. The announcement was timed to coincide with the 62nd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“We believe sports is a catalyst for social change,” said Larry Gottesdiener, majority owner of the Atlanta Dream. “And we are proud to stand with Cash App and ForgiveCo to deliver real impact where it’s needed most. Together, we’re proving that sports teams can be powerful agents for transformation, rooted in purpose and committed to strengthening our communities.”

The announcement builds on the partnership between Cash App and the Atlanta Dream that launched in May, and is part of Cash App’s broader commitment to women’s sports and community investment this year. The company also partnered with Angel Reese to unveil a community basketball court in Chicago and championed the Visa Cash App RB Team in the women’s F1 Academy series.

“At Cash App, we believe financial freedom should be accessible to everyone and this moment with the Atlanta Dream exemplifies our commitment to turning that belief into action,” said Zack Ashley, Head of Brand Partnerships at Cash App. “Together, we’re not just eliminating debt; we’re helping to build a future where Atlanta families have the foundation they need to thrive.”

The debt relief program removes barriers that often prevent economic mobility, providing breathing room for families to pursue education, start businesses, or maintain stable housing without overwhelming financial pressure. This announcement positions the partnership as a model for how professional sports organizations can address systemic challenges in their home cities while proving that meaningful change happens when organizations align values with concrete action.

“Behind every debt is a real person, a parent, a family under strain,” said Craig Antico, CEO of ForgiveCo. “What we do is more than eliminate balances. We give people room to breathe, hope to dream, and the reassurance that they don’t have to carry this burden alone.”

For thousands of Atlanta families, financial freedom just became reality.