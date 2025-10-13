Athlos NYC 2025 Gives Female Athletes Their Crowns

This female-only sports event is committed to providing a platform that centers equity for women in sports.

Athlos NYC 2025 is not just your typical track meet. It’s a dynamic, high-energy sports experience and platform showcasing some of the most spirited and talented athletes. The all-female event was held in New York City’s Times Square on October 9th, where “She Jumps” showcased some of today’s best long-jump athletes, and at the infamous Icahn Stadium on October 10th, where “She Runs” featured some of the fastest women in the world in the 100MH, 100, 200, 400, 800, Mile, and the Long Jump. It’s an electrifying event that not only provides a platform for female athletes and their personal brands to shine but also pays homage to athletes of former generations who are trailblazers and culture-shapers.

This year’s Athlos event was a night of culture, showmanship, and amazing music that reflected the power of mentorship and collaboration, while sending the message that it’s always okay to give others who excel and dominate in sports their flowers. In this case, winners received $60, 000 checks, crowns from Tiffany’s, and accolades from Serena Williams. Williams’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, started Athlos after being inspired by the intensity and excitement around track and field events during the Olympics. With Athlos, Ohanian aims to build a powerful league of professional-level female athletes, and it’s not surprising, considering he’s married to one of the greatest female tennis athletes in sports history. With the Athlos League, competitions will be team-based, and athletes will be competing not just for the best times but for their teams as well. The meets will happen in major cities and will culminate in showdowns.

What sets Athlos apart from other major sporting events is that it positions the female athlete as a stakeholder, and track stars like Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Tara Davis-Woodhall have the privilege of having more ownership of the sport in which they have made an undeniable mark. And, this is the type of representation and platform that women in sports need more of: visibility and opportunity, without unfair exploitation. In addition to gifting the winning athletes’ prize money, Athlos gives back a 10% revenue share to all the athletes. This forward-thinking business model is unique and an indication that things are truly changing for the better for women in sports. Athlos is committed to ensuring that women are seen and valued in the same way that men in sports are.

The event drew several stars, athletes, entertainers, and track and field enthusiasts, including Issa Rae, Queen Latifah, Gayle King, Suni Lee, Sha’Carri Richardson, Flavor Flav, and numerous others who came together to show their support. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the most successful 100-meter sprinters in history, was also in attendance, and Serena Williams crowned her with a glorious headpiece from Tiffany’s, too. There was something so humbling and beautiful in seeing one great athlete crown another. And, with Athlos’s messaging of women’s empowerment and equity for women in sports at the center, Ciara Russell, the powerhouse entertainer and businesswoman, was the perfect performer to set the stage ablaze in the final performance of the night, where she performed many of her hit songs to a packed stadium.

There was also another theme that was interwoven through the conversations of the night and on the red carpet, and it was the notion of striving for excellence while working hard and having faith. ESSENCE had the opportunity to speak with 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall, 2024 200m Olympic Champion Gabby Thomas, 2012 Olympic Champion Sanya Richards-Ross, the first American to earn multiple titles globally for the 400-meters, and many others, about the inner motivation, that propelled many of them towards their dreams, and some even offered up advice and encouragement for women and teen girls.

Tara Davis-Woodhall Shares Encouragement to Teen Girls

When fans see high-achieving athletes, they witness the glory, the stamina, and the strength. But Davis-Woodhall shared that athletes often carry an emotional weight that many aren’t aware of. While she took home the winning prize for the Long Jump this year at Athlos, she was transparent about some of the not-so glorious things that she has overcome, which makes her victories on the track and field that much sweeter. “I’ve dealt with so many things that have not always been shared with the world, but I’ve dealt with depression, anxiety…and family, but I’m a normal human being at the end of the day.” Davis-Woodhall further shared the importance of hard work and perseverance. “Nothing was given to me on a silver platter. I worked hard for everything that I have, and I’m just so thankful to be in this moment. And, I love life to the fullest, and I hope that you all can see that.” And, lastly, she shared advice for young women and girls not to allow the low moments in life to define them. “You are the one who defines yourself. Not negative friends or bullies. Those bullies can kick rocks, because they have no idea what you possess inside of yourself. And, just know that your brain is powerful. You can do anything that you put your mind to!”

Gabby Thomas Shares That For Every Medal You See, There Are Seasons of Hard Work

Three-time Gold Medalist Thomas does not shy away from taking up space, and she asserts that knowing you belong is equally as important as arriving there. When asked about what she carries within herself that others may not see, she shared, “I carry a sense of belonging, and I tell myself that I belong on any track, in any competition, and any lineup, and that I can do it.” Thomas also spoke about the seasons of grind and pressure that every successful athlete goes through behind the scenes. “I wish that people understood that for every medal and success you see, there is an entire season that you don’t see. There are days when you train when you’re hungry, sad, tired, sick, and when you’re in pain. And, that too, is all a part of the journey.”

Sanya Richards-Ross Has Many Accolades, But It Was Faith That Sustained Her

Richards-Ross ran, so the next generation of runners like Tara and Gabby could walk. As a trailblazer in track and field, Richards-Ross has claimed territory all over the globe and has a legacy of no limits. As a six-time U.S. National champion, she shared that sports were always a safe space for her as a female athlete, and she felt empowered, and that opportunities are plentiful when you’re talented. “As a Black woman in this sport, I was centered and celebrated, and I’m so grateful that I had that experience.” But, she did make it clear that many do not understand how much focus it takes to flow at such a high level in sports. “When you’re an athlete or an Olympian, you get an opportunity to be successful or win gold, every four years. And, I don’t think people understand how hard that is, to stay focused, healthy, and all those things to be able to compete at the Olympic level. And, so, to have done that three times in a row, over twelve years, I wish people really understood how much discipline it takes to do that.” However, Richards-Ross made it crystal clear that it was her faith that sustained her. “My faith was always the most important thing to me. When I would be on the starting lineup, I would always say, ‘I can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthens me. Yes, my secret weapon has always been my faith and my family, because I have the most supportive family.”

Quanesha Burks Wants Fans To Know That Athletes Have Full Lives Off The Track Too

Burks has made her mark as a highly successful Olympic long jumper, but many will be surprised to know that she is a full-time caregiver who balances both her public life, track, and “granny”. Burks is confident, freedom-loving, fashionable (and rocked a lime green suit on the red carpet), and loves to have fun. But, when she walks into track meets, she carries her favorite scripture, Proverbs 3: 5-6, with her in a notepad. “I keep it with me, and I repeat it, over and over again. And, I have been doing that since my freshman year in college.” When she thinks about her journey this far, she wants fans to know that they have full lives outside of the context of the sport as well. “A lot of people do not know that I’ve taken over the care of my granny, and a lot of times, people think that when they see an athlete, that we’re just an athlete. But outside of the track, we have lots of other responsibilities too.”

Athlos is not just a sports event; it’s a platform and movement committed to allowing female athletes to fully take up space. The commentary and candor reflected in these conversations are an indication of the types of new narratives that can and will take center stage as female athletes begin to have more ownership and autonomy. Not only do empowered women uplift others, but they also cast a light for the next generation of forerunners to come on through, too. Athlos is literally giving women athletes their crowns while setting a new standard for women in sports, and it’s empowering to witness.

The winners of this year’s event were: Masai Russell (100mh), Brittany Brown (100m), Brittany Brown (200m), Marileidy Paulino (400m), Keely Hodgkinson (800m), Faith Kipyegon (Mile), and Tara Davis-Woodhall (Long Jump). This year’s partners for Athlos were: Cash App, Essentia, Toyota, Tiffany & Co., ION, Instacart, August, Clapoti, Continental, Halo, Playa Society, Randall’s Island Park Alliance, Rodeo, Shark Beauty, Strava, Togethxr, Tower28, The Realest, and Voice in Sport.



Learn more about Athlos at Athlos.com.