Banking On Baltimore's Future: Angel Reese Returns Home With Magic Johnson To Launch Financial Literacy Program

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Angel Reese attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Legends recognize legends.

And even more, legends try to build up the next generation of future legends.

That’s exactly what Magic Johnson and Angel Reese have teamed up to do, bringing that same fearless energy from the court to financial education, with the launch of Wealth Playbook, a new initiative aimed at high school seniors in Baltimore.

The program kicked off last week at Saint Frances Academy—Reese’s alma mater—where seniors gathered for the first of four sessions designed to teach them crucial money management skills. Instructors from Merrill Lynch broke down complex financial concepts into digestible lessons on budgeting, credit scores, and wealth building.

Reese, who completed her rookie season with the Chicago Sky last year, has been vocal about the importance of financial independence, especially for young women, and is putting action behind her words through the Angel Reese Foundation.

“The room was filled with energy, knowledge, and purpose. Students learned about budgeting, credit, and how to take control of their financial futures,” read the organizations’ joint Instagram statement. “This isn’t just a program—it’s the start of a movement.”

The initiative is a partnership between the Angel Reese Foundation, the Magic Johnson Foundation, and Pull Up Neighbor, a marketing firm that specializes in community outreach programs. Together, they’re addressing a critical gap in education—financial literacy—that often leaves young adults unprepared for the economic realities that await them after graduation.

Johnson, whose business acumen has been as impressive as his Hall of Fame basketball career, has built an empire spanning entertainment venues, food service companies, and real estate investments. In a time where some wanted to be like Mike, when it comes to business, many wanted to be like Magic. After all, is there anything that he can’t do? His résumé says no. His transition from NBA legend to successful entrepreneur is the blueprint that many athletes have used in looking to extend their influence beyond sports.

Since retiring from basketball, Johnson has committed significant resources to urban communities through his foundation. His focus on economic empowerment aligns perfectly with Reese’s vision for uplifting her hometown of Baltimore.

Reese, who captured national attention during LSU’s championship run and continues to build her brand in the WNBA, brings both star power and personal connection to the program. Her foundation reflects her commitment to addressing systemic inequities faced by girls and underrepresented groups.

According to the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s website: “The Angel Reese Foundation is dedicated to fostering equity for girls and underrepresented groups through innovative and impactful initiatives. Our main objective is to ensure equal opportunities for all girls in sports, education, financial literacy, and other areas where girls have been historically overlooked. We aim to develop practical solutions to overcome these challenges and provide comprehensive resources that empower a new generation of girls to excel in sports and successfully transition to the real world.”

The Wealth Playbook program couldn’t come at a more critical time. Studies show that financial literacy rates among teenagers remain alarmingly low, with many entering adulthood without understanding how to manage their money effectively. This knowledge gap often leads to cycles of debt that can take years to overcome.

By partnering with Merrill Lynch, the program brings professional expertise directly to students who might otherwise never receive formal financial education. The four-session curriculum covers fundamentals like creating a budget and understanding credit, but also introduces concepts like investment strategies and long-term wealth building.