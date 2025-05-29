75 Years After Breaking Tennis’ Color Barrier, Althea Gibson Is Being Honored At The US Open

Tennis legend Althea Gibson participates in the third annual Robert F. Kennedy Pro-Celebrity Tennis Tournament at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City on August 24, 1974. (Photo by Peter Simins/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Seventy-five years ago, a young woman from Harlem stepped onto the courts at the 1950 U.S. National Championships and changed tennis forever.

Her name? Althea Gibson.

Gibson became the first Black player to compete in what would later become the US Open and now, the United States Tennis Association is paying tribute to her legacy with the 2025 US Open theme “Celebrating 75 Years of Breaking Barriers.”

Although monumental, this recognition is long overdue. Tennis in the 1950s was still deeply segregated, with institutional gatekeeping that made Gibson’s rise all the more extraordinary (and if we’re being honest, not too far off from where we are today). Thankfully, her determination, skill, and courage didn’t just open doors, but paved the way for generations of athletes who followed, including legends like Arthur Ashe, Venus and Serena Williams, and countless others who have found their place in professional tennis.

To mark the moment, the USTA commissioned Jamaican-born, Tampa-based artist Melissa Koby to create this year’s theme art. Koby, the first Black artist ever tapped for the role, designed a layered portrait of Gibson using laser-cut paper and stencil techniques, resulting in a three-dimensional piece that is both modern and deeply rooted.

“I wanted to create a piece that represents Althea as uniquely and beautifully as she deserves and also inspires a deep connection of representation with anyone who sees it,” Koby explained.

“Whether it be the layer of her playing tennis for an avid tennis-lover, or somebody who has ties to Arthur Ashe Stadium, or somebody who just loves really strong women in sports—I wanted to make sure that in having the honor and privilege of representing Althea for the US Open, I created a piece in which everyone can find a deep connection with her but also within themselves.”

During the tournament, which runs from August 18 through September 7, Gibson’s legacy will be celebrated throughout all three weeks. The major moment will occur inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, August 24, when the Men’s and Women’s Singles Main Draws begin.

“The USTA and the US Open are incredibly proud and humbled to be able to celebrate Althea Gibson—a universal inspiration and one of our game’s foremost pioneers—on the 75th anniversary of her changing the game forever,” said Stacey Allaster, US Open Tournament Director and Chief Executive of Professional Tennis for the USTA.

“The character and the courage she displayed at the 1950 U.S. National Championships changed the course of history and created a legacy that helped make the US Open what it is today—truly ‘Open for All.'”

This year’s event also brings other notable firsts, including the debut of an elevated Mixed Doubles Championship with a $1 million prize purse, and—for the first time in US Open history—the Singles Main Draws will kick off over the weekend instead of the traditional Monday start.