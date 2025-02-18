RECAP: Inside A’ja Wilson & Hennessy’s Star-Studded WNBA Showcase

Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington

The WNBA is having a moment, so it’s only right that a few ballers took their talents to the Bay for one of the year’s biggest moments in basketball.

In a star-studded celebration of women’s basketball during NBA All-Star Weekend, Hennessy brought out some of the WNBA’s finest to San Francisco City Hall for an unforgettable 2×2 showcase, and it was just that.

The intimate yet high-energy showcase, hosted by WNBA champion A’ja Wilson, brought together elite talent, cultural influence, and the unmistakable spirit of the Bay Area.

“The City” duo of DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale went head-to-head against “The Town” represented by Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. After an intense match-up, “The City” ultimately claiming victory through Carrington and Ogunbowale’s impressive display of skill and teamwork.

Before the ballers hit the court, Grammy winner Victoria Monét stepped behind the bar before tipoff, showing off unexpected mixology talents as she crafted premium Hennessy cocktails for guests.

The “On My Mama” singer later took her place courtside alongside Karrueche Tran and Jordyn Woods, making for a front row that was just as stylish as it was star-studded.

As the game wrapped, NBA legend Baron Davis and media personality Tone Kapone took center stage for an insightful conversation exploring basketball’s deep roots in culture and community.

Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed signature Henny-ritas, Berry Mojitos, and V.S.O.P Palomas, while fans across the country tuned in via the WNBA’s YouTube channel to catch the action.

