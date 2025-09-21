A’ja Wilson Just Became The First Four-Time MVP In WNBA History

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces smiles during a news conference after receiving the 2025 WNBA MVP award before Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the Aces and the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

A’ja Wilson just made history… again.

The Las Vegas Aces star has been collecting “firsts” her entire career like infinity stones (iykyk), such as leading the franchise to its first-ever championship to becoming one of the youngest players to collect multiple MVPs. Now she’s the first player in WNBA history to win four MVP awards (and second in a row), surprising past legends like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Lauren Jackson, who each stopped at three.

Wilson led the way with 51 first-place votes and 657 points overall. Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier earned 534 points for second place, Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas was third with 391, Atlanta’s Allisha Gray was fourth with 180, and Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell finished fifth with 93, which rounds out a competitive group of standout seasons (all Black women, I might add).

Her production spoke for itself: 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds a game, leading the league in scoring for the second straight year, 937 total points overall, and 13 different nights where she dropped 30 or more.

At the All-Star break, the Aces were 11-11 and looked far from title-ready. Wilson shifted the momentum, and Las Vegas closed the regular season with 16 straight wins, which is the second-longest streak in league history. She set the tone in that stretch, averaging 26 points and 12 rebounds while shooting close to 60 percent from three.

Her game has stretched in every direction, too. She hit a career-high 42 percent from deep, led the league with 284 free throws, and for the second straight season was the only player to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal per game.

This latest MVP sits on top of a résumé that already includes two championships, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, a Finals MVP, and seven All-Star nods. And she’s only 29 — still squarely in her prime with plenty of history left to make. Honestly, looking at that list makes you pause and think about what most of us were doing at 29, because Wilson has already built a legacy that will outlast her playing days.

The Aces are in the semifinals now against the Indiana Fever, and if Wilson keeps this pace there’s no reason another championship isn’t on the horizon. The MVP trophy itself comes with a $15,450 prize and a Tiffany & Co. design, the bigger win is what it means for her legacy.