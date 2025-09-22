The Trefoil Returns: Adidas Originals Taps Texas A&M For Its College Football Comeback

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

If there’s one thing Adidas is known for, it’s nostalgia.

And this time the brand dug deep into the vault and pulled something we haven’t seen on a college football field in more than a decade: the Originals Trefoil. If you recall, this is the three-leaf logo that’s been stamped on tracksuits and sneakers since the ’70s (all my Run-DMC fans know exactly what I’m talking about). And they picked Texas A&M to kick things off.

So if you’re looking for a fit to rock at homecoming, the timing couldn’t be better.

The last time the Trefoil showed up on college football uniforms was back in 2011. Since then, it’s been mostly absent from the sports conversation while Adidas focused elsewhere. Now Adidas wants a new generation of fans to see it, and from what we can see, the Trefoil is stepping back into the spotlight in a big way.

And because you can’t talk Aggies without talking about the “12th Man” (the name Texas A&M gives its fans for always showing up as the extra player on the field), Adidas built the whole rollout around that. They signed 12 Texas A&M athletes to NIL deals, which included football names like Reuben Owens II, Terry Bussey, Taurean York, Albert Regis, Le’Veon Moss, Cashius Howell, Ashton Bethel-Roman, and Will Lee. Plus, Jordan Webster and Ny’Ceara Pryor are holding it down on the basketball front, while Tallen Edwards represents softball.

October 11 is the real test. That’s when A&M faces Florida, and the new Originals jerseys make their debut at Kyle Field. But fans don’t have to wait. The collection dropped today on adidas.com, and it includes tracksuits, polos, tees — basically all the OG pieces that made Originals a thing off the field. Now they’ll be linked directly to college football Saturdays.

And if you’re wondering, why Texas A&M (as a proud University of Maryland Terrapin, I also wondered this)? Well, it does make sense. The Aggies have deep traditions, passionate fans, and that “12th Man” identity translates perfectly into a brand moment.

It’s a jersey collection, sure. But if this is just the start, campus style might be the next arena Adidas is ready to claim.