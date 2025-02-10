Amid recent efforts to challenge, or in some cases, completely erase the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), the National Football League (NFL) remains steadfast in its commitment to embracing and celebrating all people. Two days prior to the biggest football game of the year, the NFL hosted its fourth Annual Night of Pride, in partnership with GLAAD and presenting sponsor Smirnoff.

“We’re queer and we’re here,” says Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD. “[Tonight] is a reminder that we belong everywhere – including on the field, the stands and in every aspect of this sport.”

Along with this year’s Night of Pride, GLAAD is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and Ellis says to see their logo and the NFL’s together four decades later is “major progress.” “We have come a long way,” she continues, “And I bet our founders would love to see us here tonight. I don’t even know if they could’ve imagined it.”

Taking place at the Joy Theater in New Orleans, the NFL and GLAAD tapped some of the Crescent City’s most glorified and diverse acts to perform, including recent Grammy-winning group Tank and the Bangas and headliner Big Freedia. The night of pride opened with the Beyjorettes – a Beyoncé-inspired dance and parade Krewe based in New Orleans.

“I am here to represent not just for my city but for the LGBTQ+ community,” Big Freedia says. “I am here to make my presence known and speak up for great causes and things that affect our community. It’s important that we all lend a helping hand to all communities, and it’s just great to see the NFL rally behind us.”

Freedia also reflects on how difficult it was growing up and being different from everyone else. “I was most definitely nervous as a kid. I got picked on. I got bullied. [But] eventually, I started building confidence, and I had my city here in New Orleans right behind me. [Now] I’m loud and proud, and I’m not being apologetic for anything that I want to do and who I am.”

Big Freedia believes taking a stand for just one member of the LGBTQ+ community can make a huge difference. “Use your voice. Be an ally to someone, and support [them] in any way that you can.”

Former CNN host Don Lemon, commends the NFL for their dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion. “I don’t even know if I can put into words what it means to be here tonight…being here is an amazing honor.” Lemon also reflects on how far professional sports has come. “When I was coming up, and before I came out, there were no events like this. I am happy with the progress that has been made, although we need to make more progress. The goal should be to show that it is normal to be a member of the community and to be out and proud and gay and also be able to play in professional sports.”

Although the NFL refuses to follow the trend of rejecting DEI initiatives, as other major corporations have, there is still a stigma that remains surrounding those who play football. In June 2021, defensive end and linebacker, Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders became the first openly gay NFL player. After retiring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, the 2024 NFL season saw no openly gay or bisexual NFL players; however, there is one out coach — Kevin Maxen, associate strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The NFL’s ongoing commitment to LGBTQ inclusion matters now more than ever,” Ellis shares. “LGBTQ+ fans, players and employees deserve to see themselves reflected in the sport they love. A trusted and beloved American brand like the NFL [should] inspire all fans, parents, teachers, coaches and athletes to be LGBTQ+ allies and treat each other with fairness on and off the field. Thank you to Commissioner [Roger] Goodell, [Chief Marketing Officer] Tim Ellis, [Senior Vice President and Chief DEI Officer] Jonathan Beane, [Senior Director of DEI] Josephine Martinez and the entire NFL team for your partnership and work to make this a possibility for our community. Together, we will push forward ensuring that sports, and our culture at large, are truly for everyone.”