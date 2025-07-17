Simone Biles Wins Big As The 2025 ESPYs Celebrate Sports’ Brightest Stars

Simone Biles at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/ via Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The 2025 ESPY Awards brought the worlds of sports and entertainment together for a night of celebration, recognition, and reflection at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater. Hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, the star-studded event honored the athletes and moments that defined the past year—and for many, it was a night to remember.

The evening’s biggest winners included Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Olympic gymnastics icon Simone Biles, who were named Best Athlete in Men’s and Women’s Sports, respectively. Gilgeous-Alexander earned his trophy on the heels of a remarkable NBA season, where he led the Thunder to a championship title while also claiming MVP honors and the league’s scoring title.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: (L-R) Simone Biles accepts the Best Championship Performance Award from Busta Rhymes and Flau’jae Johnson onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Biles continues to defy limits and redefine greatness. After a dominant return to the Olympics in Paris—where she won three gold medals and one silver—Biles received two of the night’s top honors: Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete, Women’s Sports. The 28-year-old gymnastics legend is now a seven-time ESPY Award winner.

“The recognition means more than you guys know,” Biles told the audience. “I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey—my teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way.”

Biles also took a moment to acknowledge the strength behind her success. “Having a strong support system that understands your dreams, who are willing to show up for you—not just when you’re winning, but when you’re struggling too—is really important,” she said.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: (L-R) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accepts the Best Athlete, Men’s Sports Award from Leslie Jones onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In addition to Biles and Gilgeous-Alexander, the night honored several other Black athletes whose impact continues to stretch far beyond the scoreboard. Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley took home Best Play for his jaw-dropping touchdown run, while USC’s JuJu Watkins won Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports for her outstanding freshman basketball season. Rising tennis superstar Coco Gauff earned the title of Best Tennis Player after a breakout year on the global stage.

One of the evening’s most powerful moments came when NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson accepted the prestigious Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Introduced by Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, Robertson was recognized for his historic leadership as the first Black president of a professional sports labor union. His groundbreaking antitrust lawsuit against the NBA in the 1970s laid the foundation for modern free agency and player empowerment.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: (L-R) Oscar Robertson accepts the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage from Russell Westbrook onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The emotional tribute to Robertson was one of several heartfelt moments throughout the night. ESPN’s College GameDayanalyst Lee Corso was also recognized for his decades-long career in sports broadcasting, with former colleagues Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and Desmond Howard joining him onstage for a surprise send-off.

The night’s winners reflected a diverse and dynamic cross-section of the sports world—from veteran legends to emerging stars.

Take a look at the full list of winners below:

2025 ESPYs Winners

Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles, Team USA Gymnastics

Simone Biles, Team USA Gymnastics Best Play: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles Best Breakthrough Athlete: Ilona Maher, Rugby

Ilona Maher, Rugby Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Simone Biles, Team USA Gymnastics

Simone Biles, Team USA Gymnastics Best Comeback Athlete: Suni Lee, Team USA Gymnastics

Suni Lee, Team USA Gymnastics Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder Best Record-Breaking Performance: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals Best Athlete with a Disability: Noah Elliot, Snowboarding

Noah Elliot, Snowboarding Best Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Best WNBA Player: Caitlin Clark

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball

JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Cooper Flagg, Duke Basketball

Cooper Flagg, Duke Basketball Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers Best NHL Player: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers Best NBA Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Max Verstappen, F1 Best UFC Fighter: Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili Best Boxer: Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor Best Soccer Player: Christian Pulisic, AC Milan, US

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan, US Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler Best Tennis Player: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff Gatorade Best Female Player of the Year: Jane Hendengren, Cross Country, Track and Field

Jane Hendengren, Cross Country, Track and Field Gatorade best Male Player of the Year: Cameron Boozer, Basketball

Special Awards