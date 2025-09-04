Rooting For Everybody Black: 16 Black Quarterbacks Will Start Week 1—A First In NFL History

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 22-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When the NFL kicks off Week 1 this year, fans (and even non-fans) across the country will witness something extraordinary.

A record 16 Black quarterbacks (yes, you read that correctly, 16!) are slated to start Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, breaking last year’s record of 15. That means half of the league’s starting quarterbacks will be Black for the first time in NFL history. So if you weren’t planning to tune in before, it might just be time to change your mind.

Because we’re always rooting for everybody Black, here are the 16 players to root for this week (and all season long): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers), Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Spencer Rattler (New Orleans Saints), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), Cam Ward (Miami Dolphins), Justin Fields (Pittsburgh Steelers), Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers), Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons), Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), and Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals).

These quarterbacks represent the culmination of decades of struggle and gradual change in a league that once systematically excluded Black athletes from football’s most important position.

The journey traces back to 1968, when Marlin Briscoe became the first Black quarterback to start in modern pro football history. His debut came at a time when stereotypes about intelligence and leadership were used to keep Black athletes out of the position. Twenty years later, Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl in 1988. Warren Moon was enshrined as the first Black quarterback in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, cementing his legacy after being initially overlooked by NFL teams.

Fast-forward to 2023, when Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts made history as the first pair of Black quarterbacks to face off in the Super Bowl.

Now, in 2025, we’re witnessing the full evolution of that progress. These 16 quarterbacks represent different paths to success. Some were top draft picks like Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall selection in 2024. Others like Geno Smith had to grind their way back to starting roles after being written off. Veterans like Wilson and Prescott anchor franchises, while young talents like Stroud and Daniels represent the future. While Mahomes is widely considered the best quarterback in the game today.

As Week 1 approaches, football fans will witness history in real time. The NFL has gone from a league that shut Black quarterbacks out to one where they now make up half of all starters. It’s safe to say the 16 Black quarterbacks taking the field this week stand on the shoulders of those who came before them, and they’re creating new possibilities for those who will follow.