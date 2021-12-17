Spike Lee Signs Multiyear Deal With Netflix

Legendary film director and producer Spike Lee has inked a major overall deal with Netflix.

Lee is set to direct and produce multiple films for the streaming giant via his Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production masthead. Lee and Netflix have already produced a critically acclaimed and viewer-beloved feature film with 2020’s Da 5 Bloods, starring Jonathan Majors, Chadwick Boseman, and Delroy Lindo.

“There is no better way for me and my company 40Acres and a Mule Filmworks to begin the new year than renew our partnership with Ted, Scott and Tendo — Da Fearless Leaders of Netflix,” Lee said in a statement. “Besides my joints, we together will focus on the new diverse storytellers. YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And dat’s da truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

Loading the player...

Lee won a long-deserved Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman in 2019, but was notoriously shut out of the honors with Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods.

Lee has also collaborated with the studio on several other projects. Lee produced two seasons of the updated streaming series adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It, the sci-fi feature film See You Yesterday, and the Rodney King one-man show.

“Throughout Spike’s incredible career, his writing and directing have remained searing and insightful about our times, while still being incredibly entertaining,” Scott Stuber, Netflix head of global film told New York Post. “We’re privileged to enter this new partnership with Spike and look forward to bringing the next chapter of films from Brooklyn’s very own to the world.”