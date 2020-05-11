Spike Lee’s Latest Short Film Is A ‘Love Letter’ To New York

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Spike Lee wrote a visual love letter to the city that never sleeps in his new short film, New York, New York. It comes after his beloved city has been hardest hit in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak that’s killed 21,000 New Yorkers.

The three-and-a-half minute project begins with eerie shots of somber streets that have been abandoned due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. As Frank Sinatra’s iconic New York anthem, “New York, New York,” croons in the background, the camera embraces landmark after landmark in the Big Apple, including the Wall Street subway station, the Oculus, Coney Island’s Wonder Wheel, Junior’s restaurant, the Brooklyn Bridge, the New York Stock Exchange, Grand Central Station and Yankee Stadium. In one clip, a gut-wrenching sign announcing the closing of a playground is flanked by a lone empty swing swaying back and forth.

The beginning’s forlorn shots are replaced with today’s reality. In one scene a Black woman appears in the montage in her head wrapped glory. In another, the infamous Apollo Theatre marquee reminds passersby to “Be well.” As

Sinatra’s booming vocals go from nostalgic to hopeful, the viewer sees various New York hospitals followed by healthcare workers determined to reinstate the bustling metropolis to its usual pace, even if it means risking their lives.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 22: An exterior view of the Apollo Theater as New York City continues to idle during the coronavirus shutdown on April 22, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 175,000 lives with infections over 2.5 million people. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

When Lee debuted the film on Instagram last week he called it a “love letter to it’s people… Plain and simple.”

Lee added in an interview with Anderson Cooper that he recognizes New Yorkers re dealing with tons of emotions due to the novel coronavirus.

“To be honest, I’m really try not to dictate what the people should feel…there are many different feelings there,” Lee said about the film on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360°.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s painful at the beginning—what you see, there’s nobody there. But at the end of the film, that’s where we see New Yorkers,” continued Lee. “I wouldn’t want to be any other place in the world but here—the epicenter.”