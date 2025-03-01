Soul Legend Angie Stone Passes Away At 63

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)

Soul music has lost one of its most cherished voices. R&B Diva Angie Stone, the legendary singer, songwriter, and actress, passed away at the age of 63. The tragic news was confirmed by her daughter, Diamond Stone, who shared on Facebook, “My mommy is gone.”

Stone’s spokesperson, Deborah R. Champagne, revealed to TMZ that Stone was involved in a car accident early Saturday after leaving a concert in Montgomery, Alabama. The accident claimed her life, leaving family, friends, and fans in profound grief.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: (L-R) Chanté Moore, Monifah and Angie Stone perform onstage during The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)

Born Angela Laverne Brown on December 18, 1961, in Columbia, South Carolina, Angie Stone’s musical journey began in the late 1970s with the hip-hop trio The Sequence. They were among the first female rap groups, making a significant mark with hits like “Funk You Up.” Transitioning to R&B, Stone became a member of Vertical Hold in the early 1990s, delivering the memorable track “Seems You’re Much Too Busy.”

Her solo career soared with the release of the 1999 album “Black Diamond,” featuring standout songs such as “No More Rain” and “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.” Stone’s rich, soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics were felt far and wide, earning her multiple Grammy nominations and a lasting influence in the neo-soul genre.

Beyond music, Stone showcased her versatility as an actress, appearing in televsion and film, including The Hot Chick (2002) and The Fighting Temptations (2003).

She also made notable television appearances, including on Girlfriends, where she performed the sitcom’s theme song. A beloved member of the ESSENCE family, Stone graced the cover of ESSENCE magazine in March 2003 and delivered unforgettable performances at the ESSENCE Festival in 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2007.

Angie Stone on the March 2003 cover of ESSENCE. Courtesy ESSENCE Archives.

Stone is survived by her daughter, Diamond, from her marriage to Rodney Stone, and her son, Michael Archer, from her relationship with singer D’Angelo.

As we mourn the loss of a true soul icon, we celebrate Angie Stone’s contributions to music and culture, cherishing the timeless artistry she shared with the world.