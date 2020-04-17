Skip Marley Adds Wale for “Slow Down” Remix with H.E.R.

Since Skip Marley first premiered “Slow Down” at the Hollywood Bowl with Lauryn Hill last October, the otherworldly track, which also features H.E.R., has been in constant rotation all over the world.

In that time after, over 30 million global streams have made the song into a top 10 iTunes single and turned Bob Marley’s grandson into the first Jamaican artist to top Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in 15 years. To double down on its success, multi-platinum artist Wale joined in on the fun to offer a fresh new take to the popular bop.

Image courtesy of Universal Music

“So don’t take too long / Won’t chase too little / Woo,” Wale shares in his one and only verse about the object of his affection. “She full of love, she full of life / What, she full of pride? I wonder / What’s enough, is enough? / Just a yellow light / Gotta slow down.” The DMV rapper and Marley linked up as a result of a mutual connection. “My A&R, Jermi, actually got us together,” Marley shared with ESSENCE via email. “We were both fans of each other before. He loved the track and blessed us with a verse.”



The 23-year-old budding star also revealed some insight about working with H.E.R., the sensational multiple Grammy Award winner, and co-star on “Slow Down.”

“She makes me very comfortable whenever we work together,” he shared. “She’s magic… regal. We just have a vibe that’s undeniable if you know what I mean.” With the remix out now and all that has been going on in the world today, the self-taught artist and true born Jamaican has some advice for listeners under quarantine.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Skip Marley and H.E.R. perform onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

“Slow down and enjoy life,” he offered to ESSENCE. “Slow down and reflect on what’s important to you in this life as sometimes we are going too fast to smell the herb garden. Slow down and just love.” Marley and his refreshingly delightful remix is the perfect combo of groove and healing vibes to play while cooped up in your home.

After performing for frontline health warriors and fans at Billboard Live, Global Citizen & World Health Organization, up next for him is finishing his next album, which is due out early summer.

You can listen to the “Slow Down” remix featuring Wale and H.E.R. below: