Sidney Poitier’s Family Details Plans For His Memorial Service

Photo by Alan Band/Keystone/Getty Images

The world lost a legend with the passing of Sidney Poitier on January 6. Since news of the trailblazing actor’s passing broke, there has been an outpouring of final respects, well-wishes, and support from not only his peers in Hollywood but from fans and admirers of his work.

Naturally, Poiter’s mourners have been anticipating a public, possibly televised homegoing service for the actor who broke so many boundaries for Black screen actors during his over 60 years in the industry.

The Poitier family has graciously shared a statement regarding their plans to honor his legacy and say final farewells.

Getty Images

From the family of Sidney Poitier:

“The Poitier family so appreciates the wonderful outpouring of love, support and affection for Sidney. There have been many inquiries about an event to honor his life. At this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service has been arranged for the family with the possibility of a more public memorial service should the virus’ numbers subside in the near future. “

Loading the player...

With love and appreciation,

The Poitier Family

While fans and admirers awat the possible opportunity tp collectively honor and mourn him at an upcoming public service, his family also encourages all who wish to send tokens of respect to do so in the form of a donation rather than flowers.

“In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor him are encouraged to donate to some of his favorite organizations and charities including The Children’s Defense Fund, The United Negro College Fund, and the Alzheimer’s Association. Thank you.“

We will continue to keep Poitier’s family in our thoughts and prayers during what we are sure is a difficult time for all.