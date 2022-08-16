WATCH: Apple Releases Trailer For Upcoming Documentary, ‘Sidney’

Courtesy of Apple Original Films.

Today, Apple Original Films released the trailer for Sidney, an upcoming documentary about iconic Bahamian-American actor, director and diplomat Sidney Poitier produced by Oprah Winfrey.

“When you grow up in a community where everything you know is powerful and good, and it’s Black – there’s no concept of race,” Winfrey says in the trailer. “That defined Sidney Poitier.”

Directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin, This powerful film honors the incomparable Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. It will also focus on his upbringing in the Bahamas, and his experiences growing up in the United States during a tumultuous era in history.

“I left the Bahamas with this sense of myself, and from the time I got off the boat, America began to say to me: ‘You’re not who you think you are.’” Poiter stated in the video footage.

Sidney Poitier, Courtesy of Apple TV+

Featuring conversations with notable people such as Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, this documentary will also highlight Poitier’s impact not only on the entertainment industry, but how he affected the general public, and their perception of a man of color.

The documentary is produced by Derik Murray in collaboration with the Poitier family, in addition to Hudlin, Terry Wood, Catherine Cyr, Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, Anika Poitier and Barry Krost serving as executive producers.

Sidney will premiere in select theaters and stream worldwide stream on Apple TV+ Friday, September 23. Take a look at the official trailer below.