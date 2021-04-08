Whatever happened to good television? Remember the days where TV shows had a plotline – beginning, middle, and end? A foreign memory, I know, but never fear. That’s why ESSENCE is here. Here is a list of shows that are Black AF from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s that give you that feel-good throwback vibe of what good television is like. Relatable characters, witty punch lines, and just enough predictability and corniness to keep you roped in. We love to see it!

Check out this list of shows from the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s on Amazon Prime, Hulu and Netflix that are Black AF to add to your cue:

Living Single, Hulu (1993)

Following four women living in New York City, including journalist and brownstone owner Khadijah James (played Queen Latifah), this ’90s show takes a peek at four Black women supporting each other through life and love with laughter and loyalty.

The Parkers, Netflix (2003)

This Moesha spinoff follows Nikki (played by Mo’Nique) and Kim Parker (played by Countess Vaughn). Kim is thrown for a loop when her outspoken and vivacious mother decides to go back to school at Santa Monica College – the same undergraduate residence as Kim.

Lincoln Heights, Hulu (2007)

Cassie Sutton experiences the throw of a lifetime when her police officer father Eddie uproots their family to the inner-city neighborhood in which he grew up. Cassie is struggling to fit in at her new school as she struggles with the feelings of safety, relationships, and teen angst.

One on One, Netflix (2006)

Flex Washington has it altogether – money, great career as a well-respected sportscaster and a way with the ladies. But his life is turned upside down when his teenage daughter Breanna (played by Kyla Pratt) challenges his ability to balance professional and personal while remaining a good father to his daughter as she navigates through young adulthood.

A Different World, Amazon Prime (1987)

A spinoff from The Cosby Show, Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) move into Hillman College’s Gilbert Hall where she meets Whitley, Jaleesa, Dwayne, Freddie and more! Did you know this was shot on Spelman and Morehouse College’s campus?

Everybody Hates Chris, Hulu (2005)

Set in early 1980s Brooklyn, this show is inspired by the childhood of and narrated by comedian Chris Rock as he shares his coming-of-age story while going to a predominantly white middle school and being raised as the oldest of three children.

Half & Half, Amazon Prime (2002)

Half-sisters Dee Dee and Mona go through the ups and downs of sisterhood, which kicks off the show as they move into the same building as one another and a guy that one girl likes falls for the other sister.

Girlfriends, Netflix (2007)

Mara Brock Akil’s iconic eight-seasons series follows Joan, Lynn, Maya and Toni as they navigate life in Los Angeles as successful Black women as they deal with love, family, friendship and careers.

Sister, Sister, Netflix (1998)

Starring Tia and Tamera Mowry (now Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley), the show kicks off with a set of identical twins who were separated at birth and didn’t know about each other’s existence until a chance run in.

All of Us, Hulu (2003)

Inspired by the lives of celebrity couple Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, this family comedy follows the life and times of ex-spouses Robert and Neesee, played by Duane Martin and LisaRaye McCoy, as they raise their 6-year-old son under one roof and managing a platonic co-parenting relationship.