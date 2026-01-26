Shedeur Sanders Caps Rookie Season With Pro Bowl Selection

Photo Credit: Ian Johnson

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Shedeur Sanders’ rookie season ended with an unexpected honor and a clear sign of how far he’s come.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback has been selected as an AFC Pro Bowl replacement as reported by Jordan Schultz, earning a late call to join the league’s annual all-star showcase after stepping into the starting role last year.

Sanders entered the league with questions around his draft position and where he would fit. Taken on Day 3, he arrived in Cleveland with little guarantee of snaps. By midseason, circumstances forced the Browns to turn to the rookie. He started the final seven games and threw for 1,400 yards, and with adding after-scrimmage real estate with his legs. The team stayed competitive in each of those outings, and Sanders settled into the position after some initial hiccups.

Shedeur Sanders is the first #Browns QB to make the Pro Bowl since Derek Anderson in 2008. https://t.co/Q5hrmiL4wM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 26, 2026

As the Browns’ signal caller, Sanders showed had to adapt in real time. He protected the ball better, extended drives, and kept the offense on schedule, which is why team leaders like Myles Garrett embraced him early on. Now the former Colorado star will head to the Pro Bowl Games in San Francisco, where skills challenges and a flag football matchup replace the old full-contact format. This is a high honor, especially for a first-year player carving out his place in the league.

For Sanders, the nod closes a rookie year where he stayed ready and delivered when called. Now, he heads into the offseason with real momentum and a hopeful place in Cleveland’s future.