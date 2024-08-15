How Shea Couleé Curated A Safe Space For The Next Generation Of Drag Queens

Shea Couleé knew her talent and dedication would take them far in the drag scene. Her editorial looks, each one a masterpiece, merge fashion with artistry, turning drag into a vibrant canvas for larger-than-life storytelling.

Many were introduced to them on season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race and saw her shine and win season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Still, her talent extends beyond performance. Widely celebrated as an activist focused on uplifting LGBTQIA+ individuals and the BIPOC community, Couleé has countlessly shared how important it is for her to harness her career in drag to inspire, calling her drag a “love letter to Black women.”

Now, she’s paying it forward through her Love Ball experience, providing a safe space for queens of color. “The Love Ball is a heartfelt tribute to the art of drag and the joy it brings to life,” Couleé says. “Every performance of the night is carefully curated and choreographed to celebrate self-expression.”

The Love Ball stands out not only for its vibrant performances and extravagant costume, but also for its commitment to education and mentorship. Through her sold-out shows in Chicago, Atlanta, and New York City, and most recently Los Angeles, The Love Ball embodies a celebration of excellence, featuring an all-Black ensemble including iconic queens Monét X Change, Tayce, LaLa Ri, Luxx Noir London and Jaida Essence Hall.

Known for being a spectacle conceived by Couleé, it is more than just a drag show but more of a celebration of freedom of expression and a testament to the cultural power of drag. ESSENCE caught up with Couleé to dive into performance, safe spaces, and her impact in drag.

ESSENCE: How does it feel to have your own production? What was the process like putting the Love Ball together?

Shea Couleé: It is such an incredible feeling and accomplishment. I’ve always come from a background of being a performer since nine-years-old, so I’ve always come from this place where I had to [execute] other people’s visions and ideas. I’ve always been a really strong ideas person. It was nice to be able to come up with concepts and see them come together and provide a memorable experience for the fans and performers.

ESSENCE: What does it feel like to have this safe space and build a community that brings joy to your fans?

SC: It’s an important part of artistry and creativity. A lot of us know what it feels like to be othered and not feel like we fit into the status quo, so to be able to be a safe space for all these queens of color to come together and shine as brightly as they possibly can reinforces how important it is to create community amongst one another and give each other the shine we both deserve.

ESSENCE: What would you say is something you’re proud of yourself for regarding your evolution as a performer?

SC: I’m proudest of learning to ask for help. I think a lot of times, there’s a certain way we feel things should happen. It goes back to the concept of community and there’s no way I would be able to get here without the people that helped me, so what makes me most proud is that I’ve been able to foster a community and support system of incredible people that helped me elevate my career.

ESSENCE: How do you see the representation of drag continuing to evolve in mainstream media?

SC: What I’m trying to do in my own career and trying to help encourage my sisters to do is take more control over their directions to their careers and not be afraid to do things we’ve never done before and create opportunities for ourselves and one another. In entertainment, we often wait for somebody to open the door for us, but sometimes you just gotta kick that sh-t down and pull up a seat at the table yourself.

ESSENCE: What excites you about the next generation of queens entering the game?

SC: What I find most exciting about the upcoming generations of drag are those who take the time to learn about their history and have such a strong work ethic. Those are the ones that excite me: Luxx Noir London is a great example of that. She shines brilliantly during the Love Ball and I’m excited to see where her career goes.

ESSENCE: How do you feel about seeing your impact in drag?

SC: I never imagined that the impact would be this big, and I just do all this work because I love it and I want to put out love, joy, and beauty in the world, and it does something to feed my soul, so when I get a chance to interact and meet fans it’s humbling because I’m just lucky I get to do this in general.