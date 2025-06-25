SHAVONE. Honors Black Beauty And Her Hometown Roots With “Peekaboo” Freestyle

Photo Credit: SAGE and Future of Creatives

SHAVONE. is once again pushing boundaries. On the heels of her Amazon bestselling debut book BLACK INTERNET EFFECT, the multi-hyphenate creative and cultural curator is back in her music bag with the debut of her BLONDE YAKI “Peekaboo” freestyle.

A daring flip of Kendrick Lamar’s fan-favorite “Peekaboo,” SHAVONE.’s version blends West Coast pride with fearless femininity. Over the track’s familiar bounce, she flows with playful precision, and reps Southeast San Diego while adding in her signature flute riffs, a nod to her classical music upbringing. It’s a record that fuses high-level musicianship with streetwise swagger.

Visually, the freestyle doubles down on Black beauty iconography. Co-directed by SHAVONE. and longtime collaborator Filthy McDave, the video was shot at Volume Studios in Inglewood and features cameos from Kelvyn Colt and Tiny Doo. The artist also debuts her BLONDE YAKI look—a tribute to the vibrant hair aesthetics of ’90s and early 2000s Black culture. Styled by her mother, Bonnie, a veteran beautician, she rocks fuchsia crimps, swooped bangs, and cascading “waterfalls,” topped off with a Balenciaga jacket and classic Nike TL Shox.

This freestyle also marks the first official music visual from SHAVONE.’s own collective, Future of Creatives, a hub aimed at uplifting marginalized voices across the cultural spectrum. It’s not just a song or a video—it’s a multi-sensory statement of intent.

Rounding out the drop is a bonus freestyle titled “MORTICIA,” where SHAVONE. rides the beat of Kendrick’s “Watch the Party Die” with biting bars and otherworldly energy. Packaged together as the Dot Pack, the release solidifies her return as a lyrical force with a sharp visual identity—and a community-first ethos.

With more music on the way, SHAVONE.’s new era is just beginning.

Take a look at SHAVONE.’s BLONDE YAKI “Peekaboo” Freestyle below.