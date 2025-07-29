Shaunie Henderson Reflects On Her Journey From Courtside To The First Pew

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

After more than a decade of redefining what it means to be both a public figure and a producer, Shaunie Henderson is standing firmly in a new chapter—one rooted in purpose, faith, and clarity. As Basketball Wives wraps its twelfth season, the series’ creator and executive producer is looking back on the franchise she built and the woman she’s become.

From the outside, Henderson’s shift from TV mogul to First Lady of The Lighthouse Church may seem like a drastic pivot. But for her, it was more like alignment. Raised in church, she says the role didn’t feel foreign, it felt divinely timed. The transition, however, didn’t come without its challenges. Now navigating two worlds often seen as opposites, Henderson remains unapologetically herself, holding space for both calling and career.

“I never wanted fame,” she says. “I’d rather be behind the camera, do the business side, be a businesswoman, collect my checks in my own space, in quiet and in silence without the fame. People just get attached to it and addicted to it, and I don’t ever want that for myself. But, I do know that people know who I am, and I do not take it lightly that this is part of what has made this show successful.”

Still, she’s clear about her impact. Whether shaping reality television or stepping into ministry with intention, Henderson continues to show what it means to evolve out loud. And while she may not chase the spotlight, her story, and her influence, always resonates.

Watch the full interview with Shaunie Henderson above.