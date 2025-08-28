WATCH: Serayah And Tyler Lepley Connect In The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Ruth & Boaz’

Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden/ Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy of Netflix

Today, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Ruth & Boaz, a contemporary reimagining of the timeless biblical love story. Produced by DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry, the film places faith, healing, and second chances at the center of a narrative that blends romance with the transformative power of grace.

Serayah stars as Ruth Moably, an Atlanta hip-hop artist who turns her back on fame after a heartbreaking loss. Seeking refuge in rural Tennessee, she devotes herself to caring for her late boyfriend’s mother, played by the legendary Phylicia Rashad. There, she meets Boaz (Tyler Lepley), a humble vineyard owner whose generosity and patience open Ruth’s heart to love once again. The trailer teases a soulful and emotional journey, highlighted by Rashad’s poignant narration and an original song written by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and performed by Serayah.

Directed by Alanna Brown and written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan, Ruth & Boaz continues Netflix’s faith-based slate under Franklin and Tyler Perry Studios’ multi-year partnership. The film also stars Gregalan Williams, Nijah Brenea, Walnette Santiago, James Thomas, Christopher Broughton, Jermaine Dupri, and Chaundre Hall-Broomfield, with executive producers Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, and Bart Lipton.

Ruth & Boaz premieres on Netflix September 26. Take a look at the trailer below.