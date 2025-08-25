How See You Later Turned Summer Walker’s Breezy Bowl Set Into A World Of Its Own

Photo Credit: Joseph Okpako / WireImage

Before a single note plays for the audience, there’s already a story unfolding. A shift in lighting, a silhouette lingering in haze, a shape that hints at something larger—all of it sets the tone. For Los Angeles–based design studio See You Later, that moment isn’t decoration. It’s the foundation. Known for crafting immersive and emotionally tuned performance environments, the studio designs spaces that respond to sound and transform expectations. From intimate late-night television sets to full arena tours, their approach fuses architecture, art, and narrative into something truly beautiful.

Founded by stage designer Darrius Medina, See You Later has steadily built an impressive roster: Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Bad Bunny, John Legend, Missy Elliott, and more. Their most recent challenge came this summer, when they joined forces with Creative Director Harriet Cuddeford and filmmaker Lacey Duke to create Summer Walker’s set on Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour. The assignment required not just vision, but agility—designing a world for Walker that was distinct yet still able to move within the strict parameters of a larger arena production.

Photo Credit: Joseph Okpako / WireImage

“Our job really is to build a narrative or story around the artists and build a world around them,” Medina explained. “That includes stage, lighting, visuals, movement. It becomes a big collaboration with the artist, their team, and our team to build the best show possible. A lot of times it’s not about us, but about showcasing the artist’s world in a reality that people can see and have a good experience.”

That collaboration began early in the year, when Medina and Cuddeford were paired on a series of projects, including Bad Bunny’s Saturday Night Live performance. The chemistry was immediate. “As a show director and creative director, it’s so great to work with a brilliant designer,” Cuddeford said. “It’s such a synergy that’s really special. You have to understand each other, problem-solve quickly, and create a kind of safety and reciprocity in the process. Pretty quickly we found that, and it made everything feel fun and expansive.”

For Walker’s set, the starting point was both practical and deeply personal. She arrived with clear visual references—including a fascination with the retro-futuristic Instagram account Chaos Stream Land—and a trusted team of longtime collaborators. “Summer is brilliant and actually has tons of ideas,” Cuddeford said. “She knows what she wants and what she likes. She also has a strong team around her—her director Lacey, her choreographer Coco—who really understand her and help translate her vision. That gave us a very strong starting point.”

Photo Credit: Joseph Okpako / WireImage

From there, See You Later’s role was to ask the right questions, extract moods and feelings, and build something that could travel city to city while still carrying weight. “There’s always constraints, whether it’s the stage size, the load-in time, how the set breaks down and moves,” Medina noted. “Our job is to figure all of that out while making sure the creative vision is still executed.”

The result was an intergalactic-inspired set that matched Walker’s dreamy vocals with a futuristic glow. It allowed her to carve out her own identity within the constraints of a shared stage. “Obviously Summer couldn’t turn up with a huge build because it’s Chris’s show,” Cuddeford said. “But Chris’s team were kind and accommodating. Within reason, she was able to build her own setup and have her own moment, while still fitting inside the larger production.”

The name “See You Later” itself reflects this ethos of adaptability and continuity. Medina described it as a phrase born out of collaboration. “Everything we do comes down to experiences. After a show, we’d often say, ‘We’ll see you later—we’ll do this again soon.’ That became the meaning: we’ve created something together, and we’ll return to create again.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Summer Walker performs onstage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

What they hope lingers with audiences after Breezy Bowl is less about spectacle and more about recognition—of Walker’s artistry and growth, and of the effort poured into elevating her stage presence. “I hope people take away how much she’s leveled up as a performer,” Cuddeford said. “It’s a fun show, lighthearted, but also a testament to her talent and personality.”

“I hope people respect the work and the effort she’s put in. Usually when you’re a support act you don’t do a lot, but here we did a lot,” Media said. “I hope people leave with a memory of seeing her artistry and the experience she created.”