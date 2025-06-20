Sean Combs Trial Update: Judge Blasts Leaks As Graphic Evidence, Damaging Texts Take Center Stage

(Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

This story was first published on Monday, May 12, providing an in-depth look at the opening arguments in Sean Combs’ sex trafficking trial. We are committed to delivering real-time updates as the case unfolds, with daily coverage of courtroom developments, witness testimonies, and breaking news. This story contains graphic descriptions of abuse, sexual violence, and drug use that may be distressing for some readers. Reader discretion is advised. Read the beginning of our coverage here.

Update as of June 17

Today, Judge Arun Subramanian walked into the courthouse asking what happened.

Lead counsel on both sides are being held responsible by the justice presiding over the Sean Combs sex trafficking case after proceedings that were sealed got leaked to the press.

“Well, someone is lying,” Judge Subramanian said. “One or more people in this courtroom or the designated people who were here on Friday flagrantly violated this court’s orders.”

Marc Agnifilo and Maurene Comey both denied involvement on behalf of their respective teams.

When Juror 6 was dismissed yesterday, the other jurors were told of his departure but not given an explanation. They were told not to discuss his leaving with each other. The Black male’s replacement with a white 55-year-old alternate hasn’t been discussed.

Before the jury took their place, Brendan Paul—another of Combs’ assistants who is scheduled to take the witness stand tomorrow was given immunity. Paul, who has been widely considered Combs’ alleged drug mule, wore a double-breasted black suit with pointy-toed Black shoes and ankle socks with a white tie-less button down. Paul’s hair was shaved on the sides—and as usual, his facial hair was minimal.

Within two minutes of the judge granting the immunity order, Paul switched places with special agent DeLeassa Penland and the jury walked in. Combs’ former assistant left for the day.

Penland, a special agent for the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has been charged with investigating documents attached to the crimes the prosecution is alleging Combs committed.

Why does this matter?

If the prosecution can prove Combs paid for his alleged crimes using company funds, that’s grounds for several of the crimes he’s being charged with.

For instance, the now infamous Frank Black alias, he used for hotel visits was used again in 2012 when his American Express card was charged in the amount of $46,786 to cover hotel damages.

In 2015, his card was charged $950 for “linen damage/deep cleaning.” These were all invoices the court was shown today.

Documents included a mix—invoices, texts, and videos of freak-offs.

Texts were shown involving the InterContinental Hotel incident which has become a central part of this case. Combs texted Cassie Ventura several times after she left the venue.

“You gonna abandon me all alone,” the mogul texted. He called her again twice with no answer. “Call me pls,” he texted her at 12:10 p.m.

Eventually, he got a reply.

“I have a premiere Monday. For the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I have a black eye and a fat lip. It was time for me to go. You are sick for thinking it’s okay to do what you’ve done,” Cassie texted. “Please stay far away from me.”

Combs called Cassie after that. She didn’t answer, so he texted her.

“I’m about to be arrested.” And then again, adding, “Thanks.”

Days after the incident, Combs texted Cassie once more. “Baby I cant say it enough Im so sorry!!!!!”

Cassie, replied, “I still have crazy bruising from Friday. I would be a dummy to subject myself to that possibly happening again,” Ventura wrote. “When you get fucked up the wrong way, you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around. I’m not a rag doll, I’m someone’s child.”

During cross examination, Teny Geragos took to the podium and brought to life through the same group of texts, a question as to why the government chose not to include more messages—speaking to the couple’s (Combs and Ventura) relationship.

In a message from Cassie to Combs, she told the mogul she was “always ready to Freak-off.”

Geragos confirmed with Penland that those messages were left out of her investigation and overall report that has been presented between today and yesterday.

Another message included Cassie saying that she couldn’t wait to “look at a big black dick,” which was also left out.

Monitors went black today and those in the gallery—the press and the people sat in silence as those in the front; the jury, the judge, and the defense and prosecution sat in front of their monitors with earphones on. Four minutes of freak off featuring Puff Daddy, a man named “Dave” and Cassie as one juror could be seen cringing while another squinted their eyes. The discomfort for at the view was obvious.

Texts showed by the defense highlight Cassie’s involvement in the planning of freak-offs. As for her feelings, a 2012 text she sent had her telling Combs about “sexy flashbacks of yesterday” referring to a freak-off.

Court will resume on Wednesday.

Update as of June 16

Juror 6 has been removed. Per the defense, he’s a 41-year-old Black man who lived in the Bronx and New Jersey. Judge Arun Subramanian did not want additional questioning on the issue.

Being a Black male was the center crux of the defense’s argument which they sent via letter to the courts over the weekend.

According to the Equal Justice Initiative, “racially discriminatory practices remained widespread as state officials used “more covert and less overt” methods of exclusion.”

According to the letter, sent on Sunday, “The fairness of the trial depends in part on having jurors with backgrounds similar to Mr. Combs share their perspectives on the evidence with other jurors from diverse backgrounds during deliberations.”

The Black juror will be replaced by a 56-year old married white man.

After the jury was dismissed today, both sides heard issues about another jury member. Though unrelated, there’s another problem. Whether it will result in dismissal has not been determined.

Paralegal Ananya Sankar was called to the stand first and spoke to the accuracy of the text messages and documents which as the prosecution prepares to rest their portion of the case, has topped hundreds of pages.

Kristina Khorram’s texts were discussed and read aloud in court. Khorram is, as previously discussed, Combs’ chief of staff.

“Heads up, he’s probably about to do wild king tonight,” Khorram texted one of Combs’ assistants.

“Freak Offs,” “King Nights,” and “Hotel Nights” were discussed regularly on company phones.

Jane would text Khorram asking for between $5-10,000. Khorram asked Comb’s permission.

“Jane asked if you could bring 5-10k cash, it’s all in your safe.”

Combs would also text regularly to request drugs, “Molly, 15 pills,” to Khorram and members of his security team.

Special agent DeLeassa Penland took the stand next to run the jury through travel logistics.

Her focus centered on Cassie Ventura and Combs’ plans around freak-offs—having to do with hotel and flights.

Through texts, there was a clear notion that Cassie feared being filmed, and consistently asked Combs whether there was footage she didn’t know about.

One incident in October 22, 2013, involved a text from Cassie to Combs where she asked, “You didn’t film anything on your phone, rt?”

“No,” the mogul replied, “No way.”

Penland will continue tomorrow, but Combs’ assistant, Brendan Paul—and alleged drug mule is schedule to take the stand late tomorrow. Paul is supposed to take most of Tuesday and Wednesday.