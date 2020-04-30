If you haven’t uploaded your Savage Challenge video to your social media profile, don’t bother because it’s time to stretch those knees for the #SavageChallenge2.

The original dance was created by 19-year-old choreographer Keara Wilson (known as Queen.Keeee on Instagram) and everyone from your little sister to your line sister raced to outdo each other on Instagram and TikTok, as Megan Thee Stallion rapped about being “classy, bougie, ratchet, sassy, moody, nasty.”

And Wednesday, the rapper who gifted us with 2019’s “Hot Girl Summer” dropped the “Savage” remix, featuring fellow Houston rocket: Beyoncé.

And Wilson was ready, of course. Dressed in a black crop top, distressed jeans and a crisp pair of Jays, she premiered her moves to the remix on TikTok and Instagram as Bey slid on the track with the honey-coated vocals: “Queen B, want no smoke with me. Been turnt, this motherfucker up eight hundred degree.”

And your favorite stallion let folks know that “Haters kept my name in they mouth, now they gaggin’.”

Fans, like Taraji P. Henson may need Wilson to post a tutorial for those who think an eight count refers to toilet paper. The Oscar-nominated actress popped up in Wilson’s comments saying: “Wayment, I don’t have the first one down yet! Can you do another slow version for the slow learners.”

The “Savage Remix” took social media by storm Wednesday, trending for hours. It’s a good thing too because proceeds will be donated to Houston’s Bread of Life’s pandemic relief efforts.