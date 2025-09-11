Sarah Niles Is Having Her Best Year Yet

Sarah Niles

Sarah Niles is no stranger to hard work.

Since breaking out in 2021 as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone in the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso—a role that earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series—Niles has steadily built one of the most diverse resumes in Hollywood. But 2025 has proven to be something special, a year that not only highlights her range but also cements her as one of the most exciting talents to watch.

In the span of a few short months, Niles appeared in three major films: Joseph Kosinski’s F1, Amazon’s action-packed Heads of State opposite Idris Elba and John Cena, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. She also brought her voice to Nickelodeon’s The Loud House, adding animation to an already eclectic list of credits. The run has made her one of the defining faces of this blockbuster season, a stretch she describes with gratitude.

“I feel incredibly blessed in a way, because the writer’s strike was happening while I was filming some of the projects,” she said. On July 25, Niles was able to experience rare air in seeing herself in the newest installment of the Fantastic Four franchise. For the talented actress, stepping into the MCU held a bit of personal significance. “I grew up watching a lot of sci-fi. My mom was a huge fan of sci-fi movies as well—she loves The Avengers. So for me, it was an honor to step into that and to be a part of this big machine that is Marvel.”

Niles’ relationship with her mom also helped shape her performance in the blockbuster film F1, where she played Bernadette Pearce, the headstrong and astute mother of Damson Idris’ character, Noah Pearce. Sarah’s deep sense of heritage, informed by her parents’ journey from Barbados to south London, often guides her choices. She spoke of modeling her F1 role after her mother’s resilience, calling it “ancestral work.” That grounding, she says, helps her fill even smaller roles with meaning and dimension. “Sometimes, when you’re playing these parts, you’re going to have to fill up so much of the role that isn’t even considered, especially as a Black woman,” she said.

Earlier this year, Apple TV+ announced that its critically-acclaimed comedy Ted Lasso would be renewed for a fourth season. Season 3 ended with a sense of finality, so to see it come back in 2026 was a surreal moment for the series’ longtime supporters. Looking ahead, Niles remains open to whatever comes next—including the possibility of revisiting Dr. Fieldstone. “I’m not sure. I really am not sure,” she admitted when asked about a potential Season 4. “She may pop in—she was a beloved character, but I really don’t know. I’m just trying to go with the flow of things.”

Whether it’s film, television, or animated projects, Niles is proving she can do it all. And if 2025 is any indication, next year will only continue her remarkable ascent. “I’ve been lucky so far with the right intention,” she said. “I’m just trying to move in the right space, and to keep challenging myself in the best ways possible.”