See All Of The Black Stars Who Are Nominated For SAG Awards

Announced by “Hamilton” and “Snowpiercer” actor Daveed Diggs alongside actress Lily Collins from “Emily in Paris,” the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are finally here.
Though the award ceremony is typically held in January, due to coronavirus regulations and precautionary measures, it will be held on April 4 and will air on TNT and TBS at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.
Top nominees include some of our favorite Black moguls, mavens and shakers in entertainment and film from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring Viola Davis to Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, both of which include the late Chadwick Boseman. Moreover, after being wrongfully snubbed at the Golden Globes for a nomination, Michaela Coel got a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for “I May Destroy You,” which is nominated alongside Kerry Washington in “Little Fires Everywhere.”
Check out the full list below of every Black nominee for this year’s SAG Awards.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis earned a SAG nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The film also received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Daveed Diggs
Not only did Daveed announce the nominations, but he received a nod himself for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries for his role in Hamilton on Disney+
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel got a nod for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or series for I May Destroy You.
Chadwick Boseman
The late Black Panther actor received posthumous nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role as Leevee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Da 5 Bloods.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington received a nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or series for Little Fires Everywhere.
Spike Lee
Lee’s Da 5 Bloods was nominated for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture. The film also received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Misha Green
Misha Green’s hit HBO series Lovecraft Country starring Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors has been nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Lovecraft Country also got a nod for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.
Regina King
After making her directorial debut with Amazon Studios’ One Night In Miami, the film got a nod from the SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Daniel Kaluuya
The Get Out actor earned a nomination for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah as Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.
Leslie Odom
In the same category, Odom earned a nomination for his role in Regina King’s One Night In Miami.
Sterling K. Brown
Brown earned a nomination for his role in This Is Us for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.
Regé-Jean Page
British Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page was also nominated for the same category as Brown for his role in the Shondaland-produced Netflix series.