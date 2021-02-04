See All Of The Black Stars Who Are Nominated For SAG Awards

Announced by “Hamilton” and “Snowpiercer” actor Daveed Diggs alongside actress Lily Collins from “Emily in Paris,” the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are finally here.

Though the award ceremony is typically held in January, due to coronavirus regulations and precautionary measures, it will be held on April 4 and will air on TNT and TBS at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Top nominees include some of our favorite Black moguls, mavens and shakers in entertainment and film from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring Viola Davis to Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, both of which include the late Chadwick Boseman. Moreover, after being wrongfully snubbed at the Golden Globes for a nomination, Michaela Coel got a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for “I May Destroy You,” which is nominated alongside Kerry Washington in “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Check out the full list below of every Black nominee for this year’s SAG Awards.