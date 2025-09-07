Ryan Clark Tells It Like It Is

Ryan Clark. Courtesy of The Pivot

From going undrafted in 2002 to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII, Ryan Clark’s story has been defined by perseverance. Today, he is not just remembered as a Pro Bowl safety, but as one of the most compelling voices in sports media—an Emmy-winning ESPN analyst and the co-founder of The Pivot podcast, a cultural force that blends sports, identity, and vulnerability in ways that the industry has never seen before.

Ironically, a career in media wasn’t his plan. Clark studied mass communications at LSU not because he dreamed of television, but because he wanted to work behind the scenes. “No, not at all,” he said when asked if this was always the vision. “I wanted to be a sports information director; I just thought it would be a job where I could give back and be a part of some young athlete’s life.”

A central theme throughout this conversation was faith. Faith in God, faith in family, and having faith in one’s abilities. Perhaps his most glaring character trait, it was instilled in Clark at a young age by the person who’s influenced him the most. “My mom went to church—I make the joke that she’s in church eight days a week, 25 hours a day,” he said with a laugh. “We were just taught to pray. We were just taught to believe,” and his belief made him see possibilities where others might see odds. “I didn’t internalize that I was an undrafted free agent,” Clark said. “I didn’t think the cards were stacked against me; I’ve just never been scared to try, never been scared to put myself out there. I always believed that I had a shot.”

Ryan’s persistence carried him throughout every one of life’s challenges, including his battle with sickle cell disease, which once forced him to have his spleen and gallbladder removed after a health scare in Colorado. While the experience could have left him bitter, it deepened his commitment to others. Clark founded Ryan Clark’s Cure League in 2012 to raise awareness and later partnered with sickle cell organizations in Louisiana. For him, the turning point was personal.

“I think with me, it was just not as much what I dealt with losing organs or having a sickle cell crisis in Denver as much as it was losing my sister-in-law,” he said. Watching someone he loved die at just 27 reframed his mission. “I just felt like people needed to know. I felt like money needed to be raised. I felt like they needed to have a voice, a face, a confidant.”

When Clark retired from the NFL in 2015 and joined ESPN, he quickly became known for his sharp analysis and strong opinions. But his presence was never about performance for the camera. It was about being intentional while still being himself. “Whether I’m talking to you, I’m talking to my mom, I’m talking to my kids—I don’t ever want to have to switch up who I am,” he said. “I never want to get on TV and have to be this prim and proper or whatever you might think it is. That takes me away from being naturally and organically and authentically who I am.” His preparation, he admitted, included learning how to enunciate and work on certain speech patterns, but he’s never tried to erase the rhythm of his New Orleans roots. “Sometimes folk can’t understand us at all,” he said, grinning. “And that definitely wasn’t going to help if I wanted to do this job.”

Ryan’s unique blend of professionalism and authenticity also powers The Pivot, the podcast he launched in 2021 with Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. The show quickly became a cultural touchstone, with guests including Barack Obama and Dwayne Johnson sharing emotional stories. For Clark, its success lies in vulnerability. “It’s been taboo to say that we need help,” he said. “It’s been taboo to say that we’re hurting. It’s been taboo to be vulnerable. And I think it’s hurt people. Our platform has shown people, you can be tough, you can be successful, you can be a provider, and you can also be open and transparent and honest and vulnerable as well.”

Still, with so many things on his plate, balance remains elusive. “I don’t think there’s really a balance,” he admitted. “You just got to do the best you can with it. Even if it’s a Monday and you’re not going to be home until Thursday, what are you doing to show that you’re excited about Thursday because you get to be with your family?” For Clark, that means FaceTime calls, dinners with his youngest daughter, and carving out intentional time with his wife. “It won’t always be seamless,” he said. “But I believe they understand you. They understand how much you love them.”

And while he’s built his reputation on strong, often fiery takes, he’s less concerned with the backlash than with integrity. Because of this, Clark has grown into one of the most trusted voices in sports. His career is proof that betting on yourself and staying grounded in faith can lead to destinations bigger than your imagination. And through it all, he remains guided by the same principle that carried him as an undrafted rookie walking into training camp: speak truth, live with faith, and keep pushing forward.

“I want my word to mean something,” Clark said. “So, I don’t allow what people think about my takes or what people think about me because of my takes, especially the sports side of it, because I can’t allow myself to be influenced by that. And then as far as standing for Black women, standing up for our communities, saying what I feel about real life issues—those are just the things I actually feel. Those are just true to me.”