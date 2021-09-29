Ruth Negga is making major waves in entertainment this season, with a new Netflix movie alongside Tessa Thompson on the way, and now a starring turn on Broadway alongside Daniel Craig.



Negga will star as Lady Macbeth in an all-new, 15-week production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth at New York’s Lyceum Theatre, with Craig taking on the titular role hot off of his long-time run as James Bond. This marks Craig’s return to the stage, as he was the star of Shakespeare’s Othello in an off-Broadway production in 2016.

If you’re in need of a refresher, Macbeth is the tragic story of an ambitious warrior and his singular quest to become King of Scotland. Pushed by his equally ambitious wife, Macbeth commits various brutal acts of violence and treachery to secure more power and status, until they are both consumed by guilt and paranoia over their respective actions and driven mad.

This will be Negga’s Broadway debut. This announcement comes amid several changes on slate for Broadway’s big return season, as recently announced by Genean Scott, new Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion for the Broadway League. She insisted that “Broadway will not look the same” as more productions centering, written, or helmed by people of color will be coming down the pipeline.

The play is slated to open to the public on Thursday, April 28, 2022.