Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images

Run DMC and Aerosmith will hit the stage at this year’s Grammy’s.

Variety reports that the hip-hop group is set to perform a career-spanning medley of hits with the rock band joining them for “Walk This Way.”

Originally released in 1975 as part of Aerosmith’s Toys in the Attic album, “Walk This Way” found a new audience when Run DMC covered the track on their 1986 album Raising Hell. The duo has since performed the song together with the band multiple times.

Grammy nominations were announced back in November with artists such as Lizzo and Lil Nas X earning multiple nominations. Previous winners such as Beyoncé, H.E.R., John Legend, Brandy and Ella Mai returned to the nominees list yet again, too. Even former first Lady Michelle Obama snagged a nod.

The Grammys Awards will air February 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

