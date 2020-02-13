It’s here! The Roots have unveiled their official line-up for the thirteenth annual Roots Picnic, which has become a major moment in Philadelphia’s cultural and musical landscape.

Headliners are set to include newcomers Summer Walker, Snoh Aalegra and DaBaby, R&B OGs such as Brandy and SWV, as well as the city’s very own Meek Mill.

The festival—which is a partnership with Live Nation Urban—will return to the Mann at Fairmount Park on Saturday, May 30, and will feature three stages of music, live podcasts recordings, gaming, art and dialogue all at one venue.

What makes the roster special, is that it covers a range of different music genres such as soul, Afrobeats and funk thanks to artists like SiR, Burna Boy, Thundercat and more.

There will also be a dedicated R&B music tribute, titled “The Roots Present Soul,” with artists, including Brandy, SWV and Musiq Soulchild (the latter’s debut studio album, Aijuswanaseing, marks its 20th anniversary this year).

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

