RonReaco Lee Shines In Tyler Perry’s ‘Duplicity’ Thriller

Courtesy of Amazon Prime

Tyler Perry’s latest thriller, Duplicity, hits theaters today, March 20, delivering a suspenseful story of deception, justice, and betrayal. While the film boasts a star-studded cast, it is RonReaco Lee who commands attention with his performance.

Lee, whose career spans four decades, has solidified himself as a versatile actor capable of flipping between drama and comedy. From his early roles in Glory alongside Denzel Washington to standout performances in First Wives Club and Guess Who, Lee continues to prove his range. Duplicity marks his third collaboration with Perry following a series of successful projects, starting with Madea Goes To Jail in 2008.

“That movie had so many funny actors—David and Tamela Mann, just to name a few. I remember trying to get my funny on, and Mr. P was like, ‘Let them do the funny stuff. I brought you in to do the other stuff.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, cool, cool, cool.’ But that moment stuck with me,” Lee reflects. “When I went into Mea Culpa, I was a little anxious—not nervous, but anxious. I just wanted to deliver. But after that film, I realized Tyler trusts me. He taps me for roles for a reason,” Lee continues.

By the time they reached Duplicity, Lee had developed a deep level of comfort and trust with Perry. “On the first day of filming, he looked at me and said, ‘We’re gonna have some fun with this one, Ron.’ And we did,” Lee adds.

For Lee, working with Perry has revealed a unique blend of humor and precision. Known for his meticulous direction, Perry also brings a lightness to the set, keeping the mood playful while maintaining a focus on the task at hand. “He’s really serious, but he’s also very funny. He has a way of communicating what he wants, whether it be from actors or crew, in a funny way,” Lee observes. “He does it very well. He kind of toes this line. And again, he does it really well, but he’s cracking jokes, and he doesn’t care what the scene is. If something hits him, he’ll just go for it.”

He recalled a recent scene where he and his scene partner were in a car when, unexpectedly, Tyler Perry used a bullhorn to communicate with them. Typically, Perry uses the bullhorn from a distance, and this time, he hits the button, causing the siren sound to go off. The sudden noise prompted Lee and his partner to instantly react as though they were being pulled over, with Lee frantically placing items from his pockets under the seat. Lee laughed about how his scene partner, Jennifer, played along, adding to the humor of the moment.

RonReaco Lee in Tyler Perry’s ‘Duplicity.’

In Duplicity, Lee takes on the role of Kevin, a seasoned police officer who finds himself at the center of a harrowing investigation. He mentors a rookie cop, Caleb (played by Jimmy Stanton), following a tragic fatal shooting. While playing the role of a cop was something new to the NAACP Image Award winner, he shared that it wasn’t completely unfamiliar either. He mentions that, since childhood, he had been playing his own version of cops and robbers. He recalled watching shows like Beverly Hills Cop with his parents and then pretending to be Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley at home. He reflected that, in a way, he had unknowingly been preparing for this role his whole life.

“I’ve never played a police officer in a film. I guess I played one on television, just guest-starring on a show, but it’s one of those roles I’ve always wanted to take on. Sadly, I had never really gotten the opportunity—until now,” Lee shares. “Mr. Perry saw it in me, and I definitely tried to go in there and knock it out of the park for him.”

Duplicity is classic Tyler Perry storytelling—filled with tension, intricate twists, and character-driven drama. As with much of Perry’s work, the themes of the film resonate deeply with real-life struggles and societal issues. Lee reflects on how the story mirrors real-life tragedies, making his role even more impactful. “Honestly, this is the first time I’ve been part of a film that directly tackles something so socially relevant. We see these tragic incidents way too often—on the news, online. And here I am, in a scene, portraying the very thing I find absolutely disgusting. It was surreal. They say art imitates life, but this was replicating life. That was tough to sit with,” Lee says.

The cast of Duplicity features Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy, and Tyler Lepley, and while the star power is undeniable, Lee notes that their bond has grown stronger during the press tour. However, once on set, the pace shifts dramatically. “TP [Tyler Perry] shoots fast, he doesn’t mess around. There’s very little time to do a lot of that stuff,” Lee admits.

Despite the fast-paced environment, Lee praises the film’s depth, describing it as full of “surprises” and emphasizing its complexity. He explains that the central journey of Graham’s character, Cat Grams, is best summed up as “the search for justice,” while another key theme is “what you see ain’t always what you get.”

‘Duplicity’ is in theaters now, and available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.