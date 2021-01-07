Don’t expect Robyn Dixon to permanently disappear from your TV screens anytime soon. The Real Housewives Of Potomac star confirmed that she plans on sticking around, despite the rumors.

In a statement shared with People, Dixon said, “If or when RHOP returns, I am looking forward to being part of the new season and sharing my story with the viewers who have been supportive of my journey and the show.”

As with every series finale in the Real Housewives franchise, rumors began swirling about who would be returning and departing the Potomac cast after the tumultuous season 5 reunion. Dixon was rumored to have been fired while remaining cast members like Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo would remain.

Dixon has been part of the Potomac cast since its first season. She shared her unconventional relationship with then ex-husband Juan Dixon, as they continued to live together and co-parent while divorced. They later rekindled their relationship and Juan proposed for a second time in December 2019. Robyn says she and Juan are planning a small destination wedding for their second trip down the aisle.

The only Potomac star that confirmed she is moving on thus far is Monique Samuels. The mother of three said in an Instagram live session that she has no plans to return to the cast after her scuffle with Candiace Dillard Bassett. “It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Samuels said. “So I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique — I love y’all, I thank y’all — but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back. And for me, my family is that line.”