Ricky Bell Gets Down To ‘Cool It Now’ While Grocery Shopping

Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

New Edition’s Ricky Bell recently turned a quick grocery trip into an impromptu dance session.

The singer was grabbing a few essentials at the local grocery store when “Cool It Now” began blasting through the speakers. And Bell didn’t hesitate to give shoppers and fans a mini-concert on aisle 12.

What else are you supposed to do when your song comes on?

New Edition released “Cool It Now” in 1984, the first single from their second album New Edition. Sharing the dance video to Instagram, Bell tagged fellow group member Ralph Tresvant, who provided lead and background vocals on the song.

Grocery shopping during a pandemic can certainly be nerve-wracking but Bell somehow found a way to make it a little more fun and little less stressful.