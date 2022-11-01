EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video Releases First Trailer For Nigerian Family Drama ‘RICHES’

The first official look at Prime Video’s new British, American, Nigerian, and Caribbean family drama, RICHES, is finally here.

The high-stakes family drama is written and created by Abby Ajayi (How to Get Away With Murder, Inventing Anna) and stars ​​Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye, and Emmanuel Imani, as a family locked in a battle for money, power, and respect in the wake of a family tragedy.

When Stephen Richards (Quarshie) suddenly passes away, the family’s world comes crashing down. His offspring clash and collide as they vie for control of the beauty business he built that hangs in the balance. The show centers on Nina Richards (Ayorinde), one of Stephen’s beloved daughters who believes she is the rightful heir to his Flair and Glory cosmetics empire and is ready to go toe to toe with any challengers.

“It’s been thrilling to put my hometown, London, on-screen and to explore the complications, behind the scenes, of a Black-run hair and cosmetics empire,” said Ajayi of the already acclaimed series. “I’ve loved writing the smart, dominant women and matriarchs at the heart of this world, and showcasing the ties that bind this family stretching from the UK to Nigeria to the USA.”

“It was a joy to write a drama that showcased a Black-British family who has power, ambition, and ownership of a successful business. I hope audiences will be inspired by the characters, engaged and entertained by their conflicts and dramas, and bask in this depiction of the diaspora Black experience.”

RICHES premieres on Prime Video on December 2, 2022.