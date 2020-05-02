The year’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion will take place on multiple couches as the show is debuting its first-ever virtual reunion. And we’re exciiiiiiited because the teaser looks juicy.

COVID-19 has forced production to go digital, but it doesn’t mean that the annual three-part spectacle will be short on the drama. You can even see that the ladies have continued their tradition of coordinating their looks by wearing all white.

Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams will revisit everything from wig launches to cookie lady luncheons from the comfort of their own homes.

In an exclusive sneak peek of part one, Moore updates viewers on the state of her troubled marriage, and Marcille openly questions the authenticity of the new Leakes. Later, friends of the show Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam join and rehash their drama-filled group trip to Greece.

After stepping back into the role of Leake’s little sister, Williams shows up with fresh receipts and questions for Moore about where her loyalty lies.

Bravo

Part two picks up with Leakes and Moore going at it. After a long season of snubs and catfights, the two finally get a chance to air out the true root of their problems. It also sees the reality show taking a more serious turn as each of the cast members recount past relationship issues, and Marcille reveals the details of raising her daughter while dealing with a difficult and scary situation for the first time.

Bravo

In the third part of the reunion, Moore and Bailey take a closer look at the state of their friendship. Later Clark Atlanta’s finest Yovanna is back! She arrives ready to defend herself against persistent snakegate accusations. She’s also reportedly bringing information with her that will shock the core cast.

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual three-part reunion special will begin on Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Part two will air on Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Part three will on Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

We ready!