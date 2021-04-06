Loading the player…

If you haven’t already heard — or seen the new episodes notification in your Netflix lineup — Family Reunion is back for part three. The sitcom starring Ms. Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry Hardrict, and Anthony Alabi is known for it’s family-friendly comedy as well as its celebrity cameos and this season there’s a big one.

Though you don’t automatically think “family time” when Real Housewives of Atlanta comes to mind, one of the peach-toting stars of the Bravo reality show will make an appearance during part three of Family Reunion and it just so happens that that episode is one of Mowry Hardrict’s favorites.

FAMILY REUNION PART 3 (L to R) ANTHONY ALABI as MOZ, TIA MOWRY as COCOA, RICHARD ROUNDTREE as GRANDPA, LORETTA DEVINE as M’DEAR, JORDYN RAYA JAMES as AMI and TALIA JACKSON as JADE in episode 303 of FAMILY REUNION PART 3 Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

“The one that I want to see is the Housewives of Atlanta [where] I’m trying to sell my jewelry, C by Cocoa,” Mowry Hardrict tells ESSENCE, adding in matching hand motions as she explains the episode. Though she doesn’t spill the beans on which housewife is in the episode, a look at the trailer reveals the mystery woman is none other than Kenya Moore. (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will also recognize Brandi Glanville in the scene.)

On the series, the real-life mom of two plays a mom of four, but the number of kids may be the only real difference between the 42-year-old and her TV character, Mowry Hardrict admits. “I am so much like Cocoa it’s not even funny,” the actress says laughing. “I get so excited when I get to read a script because I’m like, ‘This is so me that it’s crazy.'”

Having Devine for a mother-in-law is also reminiscent of her relationship with her own mom, Mowry Hardrict adds. “Cocoa and M’dear — it’s like real life with my mom and me. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve heard this. The stuff that comes out of M’dear’s mouth, I’ve heard this! I’ve heard this so many times from my mother and grandmother it’s crazy.”

Check out our full interview with the cast in the video above as they talk about how much like their characters they are all. Part 3 of Family Reunion is streaming now on Netflix.