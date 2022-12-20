FX Announces Premiere Date For The Final Season Of ‘Snowfall’

Photo Credit: Ray Mickshaw/FX

Today, FX announced that Snowfall’s highly-anticipated sixth and final season will premiere on February 22 with the first two episodes of the 10-episode installment.

Created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, the series stars Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, a 20-year-old growing up in Los Angeles during the height of the crack epidemic. The series follows the stories of several characters whose lives are fated to intersect due to the growing international drug trade, and its far-reaching effects. Over the course of five seasons, FX’s Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction that narcotics leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A.

Courtesy of FX

As civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family in the wake of the show’s final season, Franklin is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie and Uncle Jerome after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald. Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process. Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.

In addition to Idris, Snowfall stars Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, along with an amazing list of actors. The series is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Walter Mosley, Julie DeJoie and John LaBrucherie, with Idris also serving as Producer. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.

The final season of Snowfall premieres on Wednesday, February 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streams the next day on Hulu.