Regina King To Star In, Produce “Shirley” Biopic

Four-time Emmy Award winner Regina King is slated to star as Shirley Chisholm in an upcoming feature biopic. King will also serve as a producer on the project.

According to Variety, the biopic will center on Chisholm’s historic 1972 presidential campaign. Just four years prior, she became the first African-American woman in Congress.

“Shirley Chisholm’s fearless determination has been an inspiration to so many of us, and with this film, we hope to inspire many generations to come,” King said in a statement.

King will produce the film under her company, Royal Ties Productions, with sister Reina Kings. Joining King behind the scenes is Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Anikah McLaren, who will serve as executive producers. Oscar-winning filmmaker John Ridley will serve as director.

“Shirley Chisholm’s life as a politician and her groundbreaking career in Washington is a critical part of American history that is far too often overlooked,” Participant CEO David Linde said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to partner with John, Regina, Reina, and a tremendously talented creative team to share the story of this remarkable woman with audiences everywhere.

Throughout the pandemic, King has continued to deliver praise-worthy projects, including her recent feature directorial debut One Night in Miami. The project poses an opportunity to make King the first Black woman nominated for best director at the Oscars.

“Regina’s passion for bringing a complete and very human portrait of Shirley to life has been evident since literally the day we first met,” Ridley said. “I’m very thankful to both Regina and Reina trusting me to partner in telling the story of this truly remarkable individual.”