Regina King Cements Her Legacy On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Academy Award-winning actress and cultural icon Regina King just cemented her legacy (and her hands and feet) in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

King made her mark just outside the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Thursday, joined by Ava Duvernay, Logan Browning, and close members of her family. Decked out in a pink pantsuit and nude strappy stiletto sandals, the decorated actress and director left her permanent mark in the cement.

Whereas many Walk-of-Famers opt for just their hands and signature, King immortalized her hands, her bare feet, and signed her name with the message “there’s no place like home!” King was born in Los Angeles and grew up in View Park–Windsor Hills, and later attended the University of Southern California. She proudly threw up her W’s claiming her Westside heritage as cameras flashed.

A true veteran in the industry, King has been acting since age 14, kicking off her career with an iconic role on the classic 80’s sitcom 227. She consistently knocked it out of the park with film role selection, with her first film being 1991’s Boyz in the Hood. Her resume reads off like a list of culturally classic films, with prominent roles in films like Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Friday, A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Jerry Maguire, Enemy of the State, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Ray, This Christmas, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

That’s not even to mention her iconic turns on television, voicing both Huey & Riley on The Boondocks, various roles on American Crime, and Angela Abar on Watchmen.

Now 50, King has become recognized and rewarded by the mainstream. With an Academy Award for Best Actress, a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, and multiple Emmy wins under her belt, she’s one of the most coveted actresses – and now, directors – in the industry overall.

King is gearing up for yet another and soon-to-be-iconic role. She stars in the Netflix Original film, The Harder They Fall, co-starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Zazie Beetz streaming on November 3.