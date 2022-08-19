A Peek Inside The ‘Regeneration: Black Cinema’ Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures is paying homage to the contributions of African Americans on film from eras past with Regeneration: Black Cinema. The exhibition which explores the history of Black cinema from Hollywood’s infancy in the late 1800s through the 1970s, will open to the public August 21 and run through April 9, 2023.

On Wednesday, The Academy Museum held a special event giving press a preview of the gallery. In attendance were the Academy’s Director and President Jacqueline Stewart; Doris Berger and Rhea Combs, co-curators of Regeneraton; and Regeneration Advisory Board members Charles Burnett and Ava DuVernay.

A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 17: Film Producer Ava DuVernay attends the Press Preview for the Academy Museum’s new exhibit “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971” hosted by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Regenration is The AcademyMuseum’s second exhibition and takes place in the 11,000-square-foot Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg Gallery. On display is rare film footage from movies, documentaries, and news reels along with historical photographs, costumes and props, as well as posters and other promotional materials of the times.

“This landmark exhibition seeks to restore lost chapters of American film history as it elevates the contributions of Black artists to present a more inclusive story,” Stewart said in a news release. “We are incredibly proud to present Regeneration, an exhibition that demonstrates how the Academy Museum shares new scholarship, offers a more expansive
vision of American film history, and encourages public dialogue about the past and present of film as an art form and a social force.”

A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures

Ahead of Sunday’s opening, take an early look at some of the artifacts on display for you to experience in person. Click here for information on how to visit.

01
Race Films
A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
02
Stars And Icons
A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
03
Costume worn by Sammy Davis Jr. in 'Porgy and Bess' (1959)
A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
04
Costume worn by Lena Horne in 'Stormy Weather' (1943)
A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
05
Stars and Icons
A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
06
Music and Film
A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
07
Advertisement for Uncle Tom's Cabin
A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
08
Music and Film
A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
09
Freedom Movements
A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
10
Theater Poster for 'The Birth Of a Nation'
A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
11
Stars and Icons
A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
12
Race Films
A Peek Inside The ‘Regeneration: Black Cinema’ Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures

